IFAD and Việt Nam reaffirm shared commitment to inclusive, climate-resilient rural transformation

HÀ NỘI The Independent Office of Evaluation of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in partnership with the Government of Việt Nam, on Octobrer 15 convened the Viet Nam Country Strategy and Programme Evaluation (CSPE) National Roundtable in Hà Nội.

The event marked an important milestone in IFAD and Việt Nam’s long-standing cooperation, as representatives from government, development partners, provincial authorities, and local communities gathered to review the results of IFAD-supported programmes from 2012 to 2024 and to define new directions for inclusive and climate-resilient rural development.

The independent evaluation confirms that IFAD’s investments have made a lasting impact on rural livelihoods, helping smallholder farmers boost productivity, diversify incomes, and strengthen their resilience to climate and market shocks.

“The evaluation shows that Việt Nam’s achievements in rural development are rooted in strong ownership, local innovation, and inclusive partnerships,” said Dr Indran A. Naidoo, Director of the Independent Office of Evaluation at IFAD.

“Việt Nam and IFAD share the same vision: a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient rural sector where no one is left behind,” he added.

Paolo Silveri, Lead Evaluation Officer of the evaluation office, added that “the next phase will focus on scaling up what works—climate resilience, digital transformation, and inclusive value chains—while ensuring that women, youth, and ethnic communities continue to be central to change.”

At the Roundtable, Việt Nam reaffirmed its commitment to deepening cooperation with IFAD and maximising the effectiveness of its investments.

“IFAD has been a trusted partner in Viet Nam’s rural transformation for more than 30 years,” said Deputy Minister of Finance Trần Quốc Phương.

“Its projects have demonstrated that the right investments, when strategically targeted and locally owned, can deliver outsized impact. Our shared goal now is to replicate and scale up these successful models—mobilising additional resources for innovation, climate adaptation, and rural competitiveness, so that rural people can thrive in a changing world.”

Ahead of the Roundtable, the evaluation team visited the Mekong Delta area, where they witnessed firsthand some of IFAD’s most tangible results in action.

The delegation toured RYNAN Technologies in Trà Vinh to observe climate-smart tools such as salinity monitoring buoys and automated irrigation systems, and later met with coconut farmers and processors in Bến Tre who are advancing sustainable value chains with IFAD’s support. The visit showcased how innovation, partnership, and community leadership are turning rural adaptation into real, measurable progress.

From the provincial perspective, leaders emphasised that coordination, inclusion, and local ownership are key to sustaining results.

“In provinces like ours, IFAD’s support has helped bridge the gap between farmers, enterprises, and government programs,” said Nguyễn Trúc Sơn, Vice Chairman of Vĩnh Long Province.

“Following the merger of Vĩnh Long, Bến Tre, and Trà Vinh into one administrative province, we see even greater opportunities to integrate successful models and expand their reach. What makes this partnership effective is its focus on people—empowering communities to lead their own development, strengthen cooperatives, and make rural growth more inclusive and sustainable.”

“The Country Strategic Opportunities Programme for Vietnam or COSOP is a cornerstone of our partnership, guiding strategic investments that respond to the country’s evolving rural challenges,” said Reehana Raza, Regional Director of the Asia and the Pacific Division at IFAD.

“It reflects our shared commitment to inclusive growth, climate resilience, and innovation -ensuring that IFAD’s support continues to empower rural communities and strengthen national development priorities.”

The Roundtable brought together over 100 participants, including representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, provincial people’s committees, mass organizations, and development partners. Discussions focused on sustaining IFAD’s impact by aligning with Việt Nam’s national strategies for green growth, digital transformation, and rural modernisation.

The findings also emphasise Việt Nam’s growing role as a leader in sharing knowledge and experience on rural transformation. IFAD’s support has helped the country translate lessons from local projects into national policies, while encouraging cross-provincial collaboration and regional learning. VNS