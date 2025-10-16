Education ministry denies rumours of non-public school shutdowns

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training has dismissed online rumours suggesting that non-public schools will be closed and their students transferred to public institutions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said the information was fabricated and misleading, causing unnecessary anxiety among parents, students, and the public, and disrupting the operation of educational establishments.

The ministry said it has forwarded details of the accounts spreading the rumours to competent authorities for investigation and handling in line with the law.

It also called on the public to remain vigilant, avoid sharing unverified content, and follow official ministry channels for reliable information. — VNS