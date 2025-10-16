Food Hero Scholarships launched to support students, fight food waste

HCM CITY — The Food Hero Scholarships launched at Cần Thơ University on Thursday to mark World Food Day (October 16) seeks to support disadvantaged students and promote sustainable food systems.

The scholarships were inspired by the Food Hero Awards, an annual initiative launched by Food Bank Vietnam in 2023 to honour individuals, enterprises and organisations pioneering efforts in food waste reduction, hunger alleviation and environmental protection.

Nguyễn Hoàng Trúc Linh, CEO of the Food Bank Vietnam Network, said the scholarship continues the legacy of the awards and seeks to nurture a new generation of “Food Heroes.”

The scholarship pays tribute to the silent heroes, entrepreneurs, leaders and individuals who spread humanitarian values through food, she said.

“By joining hands with universities and businesses, we hope to nurture Food Hero students who will act for a sustainable and compassionate food ecosystem in Việt Nam.”

After two successful award seasons in 2023 and 2024, dozens of “food heroes” have been recognised, including leading companies such as C.P. Vietnam, Vĩnh Hoàn Group, Lương Quới Coconut Oil and G.C Food.

This year’s programme extends the spirit of the awards into education by supporting university students who demonstrate strong determination, community spirit and academic excellence despite financial hardship.

The first 30 scholarships were awarded to Cần Thơ University students, referred to as “young food heroes” striving for a brighter future and helping spread compassion and social responsibility.

Each scholarship includes VNĐ1 million (US$44) in cash and VNĐ500,000 ($22) worth of gifts.

Nguyễn Quốc Khang, deputy general director of Human Resources and Administration at C.P. Vietnam, said: “Through our collaboration with Food Bank Vietnam and universities, we hope to inspire students to continue the mission of nurturing life, protecting the environment and working towards a greener future.

“This scholarship represents not only financial support but also a message of trust, empathy and social responsibility.”

The Food Hero Scholarships will be given annually at universities nationwide, targeting outstanding students with innovative ideas in the fields of food, agriculture, environment, and community development.

The initiative also launched a series of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the Food Bank Vietnam Network, reflecting its commitment to mobilising resources, sharing food and reducing waste in pursuit of the vision “For a Việt Nam without hunger and food waste.”

The ceremony gathered more than 200 students, lecturers and business representatives from the food, agriculture and sustainability sectors.

Participants discussed practical solutions to building a safe, waste-free and environmentally friendly food system. — VNS