Việt Nam Education Publishing House enhances ties with Việt Nam Cultural Centre in Paris

HÀ NỘI – A delegation from the Việt Nam Education Publishing House (VEPH) held a meeting with the Việt Nam Culture Centre in France (Centre Culturel du Việt Nam – CCV) in Paris on October 14.

The working session took place between Phạm Văn Thắng, of the VEPH Members’ Council, and director and meritorious artist Tăng Thanh Sơn, CCV’s deputy director.

At the meeting, Thắng presented a collection of Vietnamese-language books to support the teaching and learning of Vietnamese among the Vietnamese community in France.

These valuable educational materials will make an important contribution to preserving and promoting the Vietnamese language – the cultural and emotional bond that connects Vietnamese people around the world.

Speaking at the meeting, Sơn expressed his sincere gratitude to VEPH for its continued companionship and support for the Centre in promoting Vietnamese-language education and cultural activities in France.

He affirmed that the CVV will continue to fulfil its role as a bridge for culture, education and people-to-people exchanges between Việt Nam and France, while further expanding Vietnamese-language courses and organising cultural and artistic events for the community.

Thắng emphasised his wish to strengthen long-term cooperation with the centre, not only in providing teaching materials, but also in developing Vietnamese-language programmes for overseas Vietnamese, contributing to preserving the mother tongue and promoting Vietnamese culture worldwide.

The partnership between CCV and VEPH is a vivid example of shared commitment, responsibility and love for the homeland, working towards the common goal of preserving and promoting Vietnamese cultural and linguistic values within the Vietnamese community in France and across Europe. VNS