Young physicians help Nghệ An Province overcome typhoon consequences

NGHỆ AN — A health consultation, medical examination and gift-giving programme was organised on Thursday to support people in overcoming typhoon aftermath.

The programme was held by the Việt Nam Young Physicians Association, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Nghệ An Provincial Youth Union.

The activity aims to encourage residents in the typhoon's epicentre to overcome difficulties and stabilise their lives after suffering severe impacts from the Bualoi and Matmo typhoons.

More than 50 doctors, pharmacists and medical volunteers from central and local hospitals directly participated in medical examinations, health consultations and free medicine distribution to 1,000 people, with priority given to poor households, families with great contribution to the nation, pregnant women, the elderly and children.

In his speech at the programme, Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn acknowledged and highly praised the pioneering and compassionate spirit of the young physicians, emphasising the profound humanitarian meaning of the programme.

"Today’s actions not only bring medicines, equipment and gifts but also spread the spirit of mutual support, helping people gain more faith and strength to rise after natural disasters," he said.

Besides general medical examinations, the programme offered specialties in internal medicine, gastroenterology, cardiology, ophthalmology, dermatology, otorhinolaryngology, along with nutrition counseling and disease prevention after typhoon.

In addition, the team gave 1,000 gifts as well as basic medical equipment to two commune health stations, including ultrasound devices, blood pressure monitors, electrocardiogram machines and medicine cabinets.

They also partially supported severely affected households with total fund exceeding VNĐ730 million (US$27,700) from sponsors.

Their support created valuable connecting medical ethics and humanity to areas still facing many hardships.

The activity in Nghệ An Province is the starting point in the series “Young Physicians for Community Health – Joining Hands to Overcome Consequences of Natural Disasters” launched by the Việt Nam Young Physicians Association.

Through this series, the association hopes to continue spreading solidarity spirit and the health sector’s responsibility towards community health, especially in difficult areas. — VNS