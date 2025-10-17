Almost ready for take off

Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai Province is on track to receive test flights this December before officially welcoming commercial flights in 2026. To ensure smooth operation in the near future, Đồng Nai Province is collaborating with partners to recruit and train a skilled workforce.
It was reported that immediately after the floodwaters receded, the Thái Nguyên Party Committee and People’s Committee directed inspections, mobilised relief efforts, and visited affected families to provide support.
Speaking at the ceremony, PM Phạm Minh Chính said education and training have always been top priorities of the Party and the State, aiming to improve knowledge, train human resources, and nurture talents.
Clean water and environmental sanitation are essential pillars of sustainable and modern rural development in Việt Nam, as they not only support daily life and safeguard public health but also form the foundation for safe and sustainable agricultural production, speakers said at a forum held in HCM City on October 16.
This is the first time that Việt Nam, China, and Laos have organised a comprehensive cross-border infectious disease emergency response exercise, covering the entire process, chain, and elements involved.