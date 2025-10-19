Cần Thơ City should maximise potential as growth pole of Mekong Delta

CẦN THƠ — Cần Thơ City should maximise its unique potential and competitive advantages to create new development space worthy of its role as a growth pole of the Cửu Long (Mekong) delta region, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính as he met with voters in Cần Thơ City on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming National Assembly session.

The voters, who are also ward and commune-level leaders of Cần Thơ, noted that after more than three months of implementing the two-tier local government model, the local administrative systems have seen efficient operation, meeting the needs of both citizens and businesses.

However, several shortcomings remain, especially in terms of guidance and implementation.

Nguyễn Văn Ngàn, chairman of the Phú Lộc Commune People’s Committee, pointed out that the two-tier administrative model and the expansion of commune-level administrative units have led to an increased workload in document authentication, causing overload in areas with large populations. He suggested delegating authorisation power to alleviate the burden.

Trịnh Thị Bảo Khuyên, secretary of the Đại Hải Commune Party Committee, stated that the large volume of tasks, combined with limited staff capacity and recently issued sectoral regulations, has caused confusion at the grassroots level.

She called for clearer guidance on power decentralisation and delegation, simplification of administrative procedures, and clarification of the functions, duties and authority of commune-level agencies.

Bùi Văn Kiệt, chairman of the Cái Khế Ward People’s Committee, recommended that revisions to the current Land Law must clearly stipulate procedures for land-use extensions, adjustments to land-use duration, and detailed construction planning for annual rental land.

Recognising the efforts of local authorities, PM Chính urged Cần Thơ and the entire country to exert maximum effort to achieve the ambitious national goals for both this year and the 2021-25 term.

In addition to implementing the new local government model and improving administrative procedures, Cần Thơ should also enhance its internal structures and address shortages in capacity to build a capable and dedicated civil service.

With a vision of becoming a modern hub for industry, agriculture, services, logistics, education and healthcare, the city should maximise resources and aim for double-digit growth in 2025 and complete all targets set for the 2021-25 term.

Local authorities must continue to look into restructuring the economy and identifying key sectors that both possess comparative advantages and generate high added value, and prioritising them in attracting investment and developing appropriate growth policies and mechanisms.

PM Chính urged Cần Thơ to effectively implement new strategic resolutions issued by the Politburo, strengthen science and technology research, and apply innovation to socio-economic management to enhance the city’s competitiveness.

He also called for mobilising all resources for infrastructure development, particularly in transportation and digital transformation, and to accelerate major projects such as the Cần Thơ Oncology Hospital, and routes connecting Cần Thơ to HCM City and the southernmost Cà Mau Province such as the Châu Đốc–Cần Thơ–Sóc Trăng Expressway and the National Highway 91.

The PM further instructed the city to make breakthroughs in human resource development, ensure social welfare, strengthen resource management, disaster prevention and climate adaptation.

Cần Thơ must also effectively implement the one-million-hectare sustainable, low-carbon, high-quality rice cultivation project in alignment with green growth.

Situated at the heart of the Mekong Delta, the city must ensure national defence, security and social order, improve citizen engagement, strengthen Party building and internal capacity, and continue its fight against corruption, wastefulness and vested interests.

Addressing specific concerns raised by voters regarding the two-tier governance model, land policies, national target programmes and administrative decentralisation, PM Chính affirmed that most of these issues are already being actively handled by the Government and relevant ministries, and that necessary revisions and improvements are underway.

On the same day, the Government leader also visited a social housing development project in the city and the public service centre in Hưng Phú Ward. — VNS