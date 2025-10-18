Two excellence networks for AI, semiconductor training launched in HCM City

HCM CITY — Two new networks of training centres of excellence and talent in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Semiconductor Industry for the southern region were officially launched on Saturday (October 18) in HCM City.

The HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT) under the Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) hosted the launch conference, following Decision No. 374/QĐ-TTg issued on February 19, 2025, by the Prime Minister.

The decision approved a national scheme to develop a system of training centres of excellence and talent for Industry 4.0 technologies through 2030.

Speaking at the event, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mai Thanh Phong, president of HCMUT, said the university has been assigned to lead the establishment and development of these strategic networks in the South.

“The initiative aims to develop excellence – and talent-oriented training programmes, build leading R&D centres in AI and semiconductors, and propose breakthrough scientific and technological solutions to address national challenges.”

The creation of these two networks demonstrates the strong commitment of universities and technology enterprises to join the Government in building a collaborative ecosystem for education, research, and innovation – enhancing the position of the southern region and of Việt Nam on the global technology map.

“I firmly believe that with the collective efforts of all members, we will create lasting value and make meaningful contributions to the advancement of science and technology in our nation.”

The AI Training Network, chaired by HCMUT, aims to create a comprehensive collaboration platform for education, research, and the application of artificial intelligence.

It seeks to train elite human resources, foster pioneering research, and transfer technology to support the national digital transformation strategy.

Its activities include developing advanced and adaptive training programmes, joint teaching and credit recognition, sharing resources and laboratories, and attracting domestic and international experts to promote open and sustainable cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Semiconductor Training Network brings together universities, research institutes, and technology enterprises in the fields of microchips and semiconductors, forming a high-quality workforce supply chain to meet the country’s growing demand in this key sector.

Led by HCMUT, the network focuses on training and retraining engineers and specialists, expanding shared design and testing facilities, and promoting R&D collaboration and international partnerships.

With a flexible and transparent operating mechanism, it aims to become a key hub for semiconductor training and research in southern Việt Nam, helping the country move up the global semiconductor value chain.

Together, the two networks are expected to play a crucial role in developing high-quality human resources, strengthening research and innovation, and enhancing linkages among academia, industry, and policymakers in emerging technologies.

The AI Network currently includes 27 members (20 universities and seven enterprises), while the Semiconductor Network has 34 members (18 universities and 16 enterprises).

The conference also announced standing committees for each network and outlined plans for expansion and implementation.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phạm Quang Hưng, director general of the Department of Science, Technology and Information under the Ministry of Education and Training, said the two networks are part of Việt Nam’s 11 strategic national technologies, playing a vital role in training, research, and high-quality human resource development, in line with the Politburo Resolutions No. 57 and No. 71 on science, technology, and education innovation.

“Việt Nam’s proactive establishment of excellence networks reflects a strategic vision and strong commitment to deeper integration into the global high-tech value chain,” he said.

He added that the model embodies the “Three Houses” collaboration – academia, government, and industry – uniting the strengths of educators, scientists, and businesses to link training with research, production, and innovation.

The launch marks a significant shift from strategic vision to practical action, underscoring the determination of HCMUT and its partners to lead in advancing science, technology, and innovation. — VNS