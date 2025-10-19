PM underscores importance of infrastructure projects in Mekong Delta

CẦN THƠ — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a conference in Cần Thơ City on October 19 afternoon, regarding the implementation of expressway projects in the Mekong Delta, during which he emphasised that building infrastructure projects here is a critical demand.

Currently, construction is underway on 11 expressway projects/component projects with a total length of 434.7km in the region. Among them, the Ministry of Transport is the governing body for five with a total length of 211.7km, including four scheduled for completion in 2025 with a combined length of 191.17km.

Localities are responsible for six with a total length of 216.9km, including one planned for completion in 2025 with a length of 16km, and five expected to be completed in 2026 and fully operational by 2027 with a total length of 200.9km.

PM Chính stated that the Party and State have paid great attention to directing the development of the Mekong Delta. For the region to thrive, multiple tasks and solutions must be carried out, with priority given to acting swiftly and boldly in infrastructure development, and investing in human resources development.

The PM noted that some projects are currently facing limitations and delays due to land clearance issues and shortages in construction materials, specifically sand and stone. Therefore, he assigned the Cần Thơ municipal People’s Committee and state utility company Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to boost coordination in the relocation of electricity infrastructure and complete land clearance within October to serve the projects.

Regarding construction materials, he affirmed that the mechanisms, policies, and legal framework are already sufficient. Thus, localities must allocate and transfer materials between projects and provinces as needed; continue granting and increasing mining capacities for construction materials; and resolutely prevent corruption and misconduct, particularly hoarding, price manipulation, market distortion, or collusion with contractors for profiteering through improper material use.

At the same time, he requested consideration of using marine sand for roadbed filling to ensure sufficient materials for project implementation.

For the five expressway projects scheduled for completion in 2025, the Government leader requested that sufficient construction materials be fully mobilised in accordance with project timelines; and that science and technology be applied to shorten load settlement and construction time.

However, he stressed that all work must strictly comply with design standards to ensure quality, technical and aesthetic requirements, environmental protection, and the safety of the structures once they are put into operation.

The earlier the strategic infrastructure projects are completed, the sooner the Mekong Delta will have better conditions for development, and the sooner the local people will be able to benefit from the Party and State’s support, PM Chính said. — VNA/VNS