International experts join conference in Hà Nội to address head and neck cancer challenges

HÀ NỘI — According to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), head and neck cancer ranks as the world’s seventh most common.

In Việt Nam, the number of patients under the age of 40 with this disease has doubled over the past decade, revealing an alarming trend affecting younger people.

Prof. Dr Nguyễn Đình Phúc, Chairman of the Hà Nội Otolaryngology Society, said: “Head and neck cancer is particularly complex because it involves vital organs. The disease is highly invasive locally, though it rarely metastasises distantly, which makes treatment extremely challenging and requires advanced surgical skills.

"Thanks to medical advances, head and neck surgery today not only aims to completely remove the tumour but also to reconstruct structures, restore function and preserve aesthetics for patients.”

The cancer can develop in key areas such as the throat, larynx, oral cavity, nasal sinuses, parotid gland and thyroid, regions directly related to essential functions like the nervous system and facial appearance.

To explore solutions that ensure radical tumour removal while preserving function and aesthetics, the non-profit organisation Facing The World, in collaboration with the Hà Nội Otolaryngology Society and Hồng Ngọc – Phúc Trường Minh General Hospital, held the international conference 'Challenges in cancer control, functional preservation and aesthetic reconstruction in head and neck surgery' on 19 October.

The event was part of the Facing The World Series of conferences, a major scientific forum bringing together experts from the United Kingdom and Việt Nam to exchange knowledge on advanced techniques in cancer treatment and head and neck reconstruction.

The conference featured four sessions and twelve in-depth presentations, attracting more than 150 doctors specialising in ENT, head and neck surgery, oncology and reconstructive surgery.

Katrin Kandel, CEO of Facing The World, said the organisation’s mission is to strengthen capacity in head and neck and craniofacial surgery through training, technical transfer and international collaboration.

“We aim to equip Vietnamese doctors with tools and approaches to handle complex cases, leading to more sustainable treatment outcomes for patients,” she added.

Dr Nguyễn Đình Hưng, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Health, emphasised that the capital city has, in recent years, been proactive in cooperating with international organisations and experts.

“Conferences like this one play a vital role in technology transfer and in developing the sustainable capacity of our medical teams,” he said.

Dr Karan Kapoor, Senior Specialist in Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) and Head & Neck Surgery at Surrey & Sussex under the National Health Service (NHS), United Kingdom, said:

“The path towards building a sustainable future for head and neck surgery must begin with close collaboration between medical specialties. Surgeons need to work closely with reconstructive and oncological doctors, as well as with specialists in pathology and diagnostic imaging, to ensure a comprehensive and optimal treatment process for patients.

"When we work together, understand one another and recognise that everyone has their own unique contribution, we can achieve the best outcomes for our patients.”

In the first session, themed 'Head and Neck Cancer', international experts discussed the challenges in treating malignant tumours of the nasal sinuses, parotid gland and thyroid, areas that demand intricate surgical skills and deep anatomical understanding.

Dr Peter Clarke, Chair of Laryngology and Rhinology at the Royal Society of Medicine, delivered a presentation on 'Key Considerations in Sinonasal Cancer', highlighting that this rare and histologically diverse disease is often diagnosed late due to symptoms resembling benign sinusitis.

From Việt Nam, Dr Nguyễn Xuân Quang, Head of ENT and Head & Neck Surgery at Hồng Ngọc - Phúc Trường Minh General Hospital, presented a comparative study between transoral endoscopic thyroid lobectomy via the vestibular approach and conventional open surgery.

Results showed that the endoscopic technique not only ensured effective tumour control but was also minimally invasive and left no external scars, marking significant progress in minimally invasive surgery in Việt Nam.

The second session, focusing on 'Reconstructive flaps in head and neck cancer', explored techniques for restoring form and function after tumour removal.

Dr Francesco Riva, a maxillofacial surgeon with the British Medical Association, shared his experience in choosing appropriate reconstruction flaps for partial or total maxillectomy, helping patients regain chewing ability and improve facial appearance.

Dr Florian Bast, Senior Specialist in Rhinoplasty, ENT and Facial Aesthetic Surgery at Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospital (NHS, UK), said: “My role focuses on rhinoplasty and facial reconstruction. It’s not just about rebuilding; it’s about reconstructing a nose that both functions and looks natural.

"We must integrate new techniques and artificial intelligence while working as a multidisciplinary team, including ENT, plastic and maxillofacial surgeons. The goal is to provide a one-stop, comprehensive approach, considering both form and function in a single procedure.”

Later sessions covered advanced topics in nerve injury management and aesthetic reconstruction, including 'Management of Facial Nerve Injury: Static or Dynamic Reconstruction' by Dr Sarah Al-Himdani (UK), 'Open Structural Rhinoplasty' by Dr Florian Bast (UK), and 'Autologous Rib Cartilage Reconstruction for Microtia' by Dr Bùi Tuấn Anh, Deputy Head of the Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery Department at Hồng Ngọc General Hospital, among others. — VNS