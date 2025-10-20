Stepfather detained after using hammer to strike fifth grader’s head

HÀ TĨNH — A 31-year-old man in the central province of Hà Tĩnh has been detained by the local police over allegations of intentionally causing injury to a child.

According to the police, Nguyễn Văn Nam, who lives in Cổ Đam Commune, is the stepfather of H.T.N.L., a fifth-grade student at Cổ Đam Primary School.

Acting on reports that the girl had been abused and beaten by Nam, resulting in injuries, the police and other concerned units launched an initial investigation.

It was revealed that around 6pm last Saturday, Nam took L. to her mother’s house for dinner. During the meal, Nam and relatives drank beer. Around 10pm the same day, Nam returned the child to their rented house in Phú Hòa Hamlet.

There, during a conversation, Nam became irritated because L. gave answers he did not like and brought up a previous conflict. He then struck the child multiple times on her body with his hands and a wooden stick.

Subsequently, Nam used a hammer to hit L. twice on the head, causing injuries and bleeding. After the attack, Nam administered initial first aid, bandaged her wounds, and let her go to sleep.

The following morning, Nam left for work, locking the door and leaving L. alone in the rented room. Around 7.30am, L. opened the window and called for help. Local residents discovered her and notified the authorities.

L. was taken to the Cổ Đam Commune Health Station for emergency care and later transferred to Vinh City Hospital in Nghệ An Province for treatment.

Medical examination showed L. had multiple injuries to her head, chest, arms, thighs and back, and was in a state of mental panic and fear.

Vinh City Hospital said that the girl is now in stable condition. The doctors also noted that they found several bruises and scars indicating past beatings.

All costs incurred outside of what her insurance covered will be waived, according to the hospital. Free meals for the girl and her grandmother who came to take care of her will also be provided by the hospital.

After committing the act, Nam fled to his mother’s house.

On Sunday night, the Cổ Đam Commune Police discovered him and brought him to their headquarters for questioning. There, Nam admitted to all acts of violence against L.

According to the police, in 2015, Bàn Thị Bình, 29, from the northern province of Sơn La, got married and had a daughter, H.T.N.L.

After Bình's divorce, in 2022, Bình married Nam and they lived together since. — VNS