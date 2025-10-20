Việt Nam International Digital Week 2025 to discuss institutional framework for AI era

HÀ NỘI — The annual Việt Nam International Digital Week (VIDW), set to take place in Hà Nội and Ninh Bình Province from October 27–29, will spotlight the pioneering role of policy and institutional frameworks in driving the development and responsible application of artificial intelligence (AI) toward sustainable growth and global integration.

According to Vũ Thị Tú Quyên, Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, the fourth edition will feature a ministerial roundtable and six thematic sessions on 5G, digital infrastructure, AI, digital transformation, digital human resources, and digital enterprises.

These sessions aim to foster technology commercialisation, expand regional and global cooperation, and shape a sustainable digital ecosystem.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, in his capacity as Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), is expected to deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony, highlighting Việt Nam's growing importance in advancing international dialogue on digital governance and responsible AI development.

Amandeep Singh Gill, UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies, will also address the opening session.

The event will gather senior representatives from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), World Bank, and European Union, as well as ministers from ASEAN countries and partners such as Australia, the Republic of Korea, and the US.

Within the framework of the week, there will also be technology displays, bilateral meetings, and cultural diplomacy events to promote Ninh Bình's image to international friends.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has also announced that a draft law on AI is currently open for public consultation and is expected to be presented to the 15th National Assembly at its 10th session. If adopted, Vietnam will become one of the few countries with a comprehensive legal framework on AI.

The draft law consists of nine chapters and 70 articles, built on core principles of human-centeredness, safety and transparency, inclusive and sustainable development, and balanced governance. One of its key highlights is the risk-based management approach, under which high-risk AI systems will be subject to strict oversight. — VNA/VNS