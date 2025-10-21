HCM City strengthens global outlook to boost internal capacity

HCM CITY — Building on a strong foundation of international cooperation established during the 2020-25 term, HCM City is entering a new phase of comprehensive diplomacy, aiming to become one of Asia’s leading centres for economy, finance, and technology by 2045.

Over the past term, the city’s external relations have expanded across politics, economics, culture and people-to-people exchanges, strengthening socio-economic growth and enhancing its global reputation as an open and dynamic metropolis.

According to the Political Report of the 10th HCM City Party Committee, the city has effectively coordinated foreign affairs through three main channels: Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy.

In Party diplomacy, the city has followed the national foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

It has also promoted multilateral engagement and diversification, pioneering the implementation of the Party’s diplomatic direction at the local level.

Between 2020 and 2025, State diplomacy made remarkable progress.

The city now maintains friendly relations with 58 localities worldwide and actively participates in multilateral cooperation frameworks such as the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, the ASEAN Smart Cities Network and the World Urban Forum.

These partnerships have helped HCM City learn from global experiences in urban planning, flood control, climate adaptation and sustainable development.

The city has also strengthened strategic connections by signing cooperation agreements with localities in key partner countries and organising hundreds of investment, trade and tourism promotion events.

These efforts have reinforced its leadership role in international integration among localities nationwide.

Following its recent administrative restructuring into a unified megacity, the city is entering a new development phase, increasingly attractive to global investors.

Travis Mitchell, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham), said the city’s administrative reform offered major investment opportunities by fostering a leaner, more efficient government and simplifying tax and customs procedures.

“American companies see HCM City as a new hub for regional supply chains," he said. He also appreciated the city’s commitment to a transparent and sustainable business environment.

AmCham currently represents more than 550 corporate and 2,500 individual members.

Thibaut Giroux, president of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam (CCIFV), said with more than 300 member enterprises, CCIFV is expanding operations in key sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure and urban planning in HCM City.

Building soft power through people-to-people diplomacy

People-to-people diplomacy continues to play a vital role as a cultural bridge that enhances understanding and friendship between HCM City and partners around the world.

According to Hồ Xuân Lâm, vice president and general secretary of the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), HUFO operates under the motto “Proactive – Flexible – Creative – Effective,” aligning closely with the city’s foreign affairs direction.

HUFO has coordinated with consulates, city departments and social organisations to organise cultural exchanges, friendship events and humanitarian projects.

These activities help promote the city’s image as a peaceful, friendly and deeply integrated metropolis, while connecting overseas Vietnamese and international NGOs to mobilise resources for education, healthcare, environmental protection and community development.

The city also continues to strengthen cooperation with sister cities and expand its international friendship network under the message “HCM City – City for Peace.”

Amid global uncertainties, maintaining international cooperation helps the city preserve stability and attract external resources for development.

Foreign affairs are now regarded as a strategic pillar alongside defence and security, ensuring sustainable growth.

However, city leaders acknowledge that some cooperation frameworks have yet to yield tangible results and that human resources for foreign affairs need further professional training to meet the demands of deeper global integration.

Entering the 2025-30 term, the draft documents of the first city Party Congress identify foreign affairs as a key strategic pillar, directly linked to the city’s long-term development vision toward 2045.

By 2030, the city aims to become a smart, modern and civilised metropolis leading Southeast Asia in economy, finance, trade, education, healthcare and technology.

Looking further ahead to 2045, it envisions itself as a major Asian hub — green, dynamic and among the world’s most livable global cities.

To realise this vision, the city will enhance foreign affairs and international integration as drivers of innovation, technology transfer and talent attraction.

It plans to expand market access, connect global supply chains, and promote high-quality investment in high-tech, digital and green industries.

It will maximise special mechanisms and policies granted by the Government to leverage its geographical, demographic and economic advantages.

Foreign affairs are not just a channel of connection but a source of soft power that drives development.

When international cooperation is linked with innovation and digital transformation, HCM City will truly become a global city. — VNS