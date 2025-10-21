Đà Nẵng evacuates 29 households over landslide threat

ĐÀ NẴNG — Prolonged heavy rains caused a fissure on a mountain in a village in Đà Nẵng’s Trà Linh Commune, requiring the evacuation of 29 households from a high-risk area on the evening of October 20.

At around 7pm on October 20, police in Kon Pin village spotted a fissure 50m long and 50cm wide that threatened 29 houses.

The commune police and military were mobilised immediately to help everyone living in the danger zone move to the community cultural house and other places.

According to Trịnh Minh Hải, chairman of the commune People’s Committee, there had been torrential rain in recent days.

The commune has undertaken precautionary measures and is monitoring areas faced with the risk of landslides and flash floods.

According to the city Civil Defence Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue, the combined effect of Typhoon Fengshen and a cold front is expected to bring widespread and heavy rainfall across the central city between October 22 and 27.

Local authorities have been instructed to make plans for evacuating more than 210,000 people in case of a typhoon and heavy rains.

They city has also urged all residents to stock up on food, drinking water and other essential supplies, check official updates and cooperate with local authorities if an evacuation is done.— VNS