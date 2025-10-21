Clean water brings relief

After historic floods contaminated domestic water sources in Hữu Lũng Commune, a volunteer group introduced a mobile filtration system to provide clean water for hundreds of residents. The initiative highlights the urgent need for safe water access during natural disasters.
The region, which comprises the provinces of Quảng Ngãi, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng, and Đà Nẵng City, is a key growing area of the country’s major industrial crops, including coffee, pepper, rubber, and cashew.
Meteorologists warn that Tropical Storm Fengshen could unleash torrential rains and strong winds across Việt Nam’s central coast this week, with Đà Nẵng and nearby provinces bracing for flash floods and coastal inundation.
Building on a strong foundation of international cooperation established during the 2020-25 term, HCM City is entering a new phase of comprehensive diplomacy, aiming to become one of Asia’s leading centres for economy, finance, and technology by 2045.