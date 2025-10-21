Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Clean water brings relief

October 21, 2025 - 17:06
After historic floods contaminated domestic water sources in Hữu Lũng Commune, a volunteer group introduced a mobile filtration system to provide clean water for hundreds of residents. The initiative highlights the urgent need for safe water access during natural disasters.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom