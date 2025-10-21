New preventive research

Experts from Việt Nam and Cuba convened at a symposium in Hà Nội recently to explore the role of Policosanol in preventing heart disease and stroke. Policosanol can be extracted from sugarcane but Việt Nam doesn’t have the right technology to do so. It is hoped to serve the healthcare needs of the Vietnamese people.
The region, which comprises the provinces of Quảng Ngãi, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng, and Đà Nẵng City, is a key growing area of the country’s major industrial crops, including coffee, pepper, rubber, and cashew.
Meteorologists warn that Tropical Storm Fengshen could unleash torrential rains and strong winds across Việt Nam’s central coast this week, with Đà Nẵng and nearby provinces bracing for flash floods and coastal inundation.
Building on a strong foundation of international cooperation established during the 2020-25 term, HCM City is entering a new phase of comprehensive diplomacy, aiming to become one of Asia’s leading centres for economy, finance, and technology by 2045.