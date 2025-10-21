Politics & Law
New preventive research

October 21, 2025 - 16:56
Experts from Việt Nam and Cuba convened at a symposium in Hà Nội recently to explore the role of Policosanol in preventing heart disease and stroke. Policosanol can be extracted from sugarcane but Việt Nam doesn’t have the right technology to do so. It is hoped to serve the healthcare needs of the Vietnamese people.

