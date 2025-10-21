Collaborative efforts drive progress in Việt Nam’s mine action

HÀ NỘI — While heavily impacted by war-time unexploded ordnance (UXO), Việt Nam has seen positive results in addressing mine consequences thanks to strong partnerships, officials said at a conference on resource mobilisation for mine action on Tuesday.

Held by the Việt Nam Mine Action Centre (VNMAC), the event served as a platform to raise awareness on UXO and responsibility across all levels and sectors, while enhancing international cooperation, resource mobilisation and funding.

As part of the National Action Program on UXO Consequence Settlement for 2010–2025 (Programme 504), Việt Nam has actively strengthened international collaboration in post-war mine clearance, sharing experiences, improving capabilities and mobilising funding to tackle the issue.

Partnerships have been established with international organisations and NGOs, including the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) and the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC).

Thanks to these efforts, VNMAC and local authorities achieved encouraging results over the past five years, securing 44 projects with total committed funding of US$138.5 million. Among these, 10 projects are managed by VNMAC, 30 by Quảng Trị Province and four by Huế City.

Survey and clearance operations between 2023 and 2024 cleared 73,198 hectares nationwide, including 59,310 hectares cleared by military forces and 13,888 hectares cleared under the coordination of VNMAC and international organisations.

“Việt Nam considers addressing the consequences of UXO as its responsibility, as well as the duty of the Party and the State to its people,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Đặng Hoàng Giang.

He added that the country is fortunate to receive sincere, practical and effective support from across the globe, expressing gratitude towards the governments of the US, Japan, Norway, Republic of Korea, UK, Germany, Australia, the EU and international organisations for their assistance in mine action.

Speaking at the event, US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper noted that one of the strengths of UXO programmes in Việt Nam is the close coordination between multiple international donors and the government.

“We are sharing experiences and expertise to ensure that we are all properly aimed towards the right goal, which is to ensure that the storage amount of UXO is cleaned up,” he said.

UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam Ramla Khalidi said that Việt Nam’s national action programme on UXO for 2026–2045, extending towards 2065, sets ambitious and inspiring goals to clear millions of hectares of land, strengthen mine risk education and victim assistance, and build national capacity for generations to come.

Affirming UNDP’s commitment to work with Việt Nam and development partners in these long-term goals, Khalidi stressed that mine action is not only about clearing land but also supporting survivors, empowering women and youth, and ensuring that communities once affected by war can thrive in peace and prosperity.

Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Deputy Minister of Defence, commended the efforts of state departments, socio-political organisations across the country and international partners for their contributions to Việt Nam’s mine clearance efforts.

To expedite mine clearance, he directed VNMAC and the defence ministry’s units to complete their review of Programme 504 within this year and ensure that the next phase of the action plan is logical, effective and aligned with actual conditions.

Chiến, who also heads the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for the Settlement of Post-War UXO, emphasised the urgent need to finalise the ordinance on UXO consequence settlement, along with related legal documents and projects, to facilitate the engagement of both local and international groups in mine action.

Other areas of focus include raising public awareness about UXO hazards and strengthening international cooperation in science and technology for mine clearance and capacity building.

He called on businesses, organisations and individuals in Việt Nam and abroad to continue supporting the country in addressing the aftermath of war and UXO.

Việt Nam set up a mine action assistance fund in 2011, which was managed by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and subsequently the Ministry of Home Affairs following nationwide administrative restructuring. Starting from October 17, the fund has been moved to the management of the Ministry of National Defence.

At the conference on Tuesday, the State President’s Friendship Order was conferred on the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and PeaceTrees Việt Nam for their efforts and achievements in mine action.

Three other international organisations, 19 groups and seven individuals also received certificates of merit from the Prime Minister for their significant contributions to mine clearance efforts in Việt Nam from 2006 to 2022. — VNS