Six hospitalised after suspected herbal liquor poisoning in Nghệ An

NGHỆ AN — Six villagers from Sơn Lâm Commune in central Nghệ An Province are battling severe alcohol poisoning after drinking homemade rice wine infused with wild tree roots.

Doctors said three of the victims are now breathing unaided after being taken off ventilators, while the other three remain in intensive care with serious organ damage.

Nguyễn Trọng Toàn, a toxicology specialist at Nghệ An General Hospital, said all six arrived in critical condition on Saturday, suffering from respiratory failure, unconsciousness and heart damage — four required intubation.

"This is one of the most severe poisoning cases we’ve seen," Toàn said. "We’re working with forensic experts to identify the toxin."

Investigators said the group had gathered for lunch at a relative’s home, each bringing a bottle of homemade herbal liquor. Within minutes of drinking two or three small glasses, they began vomiting, convulsing and collapsing.

The victims were first rushed to the local health station, then to Thanh Chương General Hospital, before being transferred to Nghệ An General Hospital for specialised treatment.

Villagers in the area often soak rice wine with roots or herbs dug from nearby forests, believing the mixtures have health benefits. But few can tell which plants are safe and which are poisonous.

"People here drink it all the time without knowing what’s inside," said local resident Lương Văn Thanh, whose son is among the patients.

Doctors warned that such homemade concoctions can be lethal if prepared from toxic plants or in the wrong concentration. While some herbal infusions may have real medicinal effects, they said, the line between remedy and poison is razor-thin.

Three of the patients are now stable but face a long recovery. The others remain in a fragile condition as doctors focus on keeping their vital organs functioning.

The case has renewed concern over the widespread use of unregulated herbal liquors in rural Việt Nam, where similar poisonings have been reported in recent years in provinces such as Tuyên Quang and Lai Châu. — VNS