Villager mauled by wild bear in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Lieutenant Colonel Bhnướch Đèn, Chief of Hùng Sơn Commune Police in Đà Nẵng City, late Tuesday reported that a local man was attacked by a wild bear while returning home from his farm.

The victim was identified as Pơloong Nhương, born in 1977, head of A Tu 1 Hamlet, a Cơ Tu ethnic minority village in the highland commune of Hùng Sơn. He was attacked on his way home after tending to crops on his farm.

At around 6:30pm today, residents found Nhương lying unconscious by the roadside with multiple injuries suspected to have been caused by a wild animal’s claws and bites. They carried him back to the village for first aid.

Around 7pm, after receiving the report, Hùng Sơn Commune Police coordinated with local medical staff to bring the victim to Ch’Ơm Commune Health Station for further emergency care.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Bhnướch Đèn, initial assessment showed that the victim sustained severe injuries to his face – especially the lower jaw, as well as his stomach, arms and legs. The man also lost a large amount of blood due to the bear attack. The commune police contacted the Tây Giang District Medical Centre to send an ambulance to A Tu 1 Hamlet to transport the victim for specialised treatment.

Nhương has since regained consciousness and is being closely monitored and cared for by medical staff.

Authorities in Hùng Sơn Commune have advised residents to avoid going to their fields alone, especially in the late afternoon and evening, and are working with relevant agencies to track signs of the wild bear in the area to ensure public safety. — VNS