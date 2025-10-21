HCM City strengthens anti-IUU fishing efforts, reports no vessel seizures in 2025

HCM CITY — HCM City has reported no cases of local fishing vessels being seized by foreign authorities since the beginning of 2025 – a significant milestone reflecting the city’s progress in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

During a field inspection on October 20, municipal People’s Committee Deputy Chairman Bùi Minh Thạnh led a delegation to assess anti-IUU fishing efforts at key coastal areas and ports.

The team visited Cát Lở Fishing Port in Phước Thắng Ward and Incomap Fishing Port in Vũng Tàu Ward to review the implementation of monitoring, registration and law enforcement measures.

Đặng Văn Lương, deputy head of the Sub-Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance under the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment, said that as of October 17, the city had 4,857 registered fishing vessels, a decrease of 53 compared to the previous week due to deregistration of damaged, missing, or transferred boats.

“The city regularly updates its fishing vessel database to enhance management, remove non-compliant boats, and ensure accurate statistics for IUU control,” he said.

Nearly 900 vessels – more than 20 per cent – have not yet met operational requirements and are therefore not permitted to set sail.

Coastal localities have been instructed to guide fishermen in completing necessary procedures, including safety registration and licensing.

Lương said most fishermen now show improved awareness and compliance after ongoing communication campaigns and on-site guidance.

To ensure compliance at sea, the city maintains 24/7 vessel monitoring system (VMS) supervision to promptly detect and handle signal losses or boundary violations.

Currently, 711 vessels are identified as high-risk for IUU violations, with four at sea experiencing VMS disconnections.

Relevant forces, including border guards and police, are coordinating closely to monitor and address these cases.

At the city’s nine fishing ports, all inbound and outbound vessels now use the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT). Since early 2024, authorities have issued over 1,300 certificates of catch origin for more than 14,000 tonnes of seafood, ensuring transparency and compliance with export standards.

Law enforcement has also been strengthened. Since early 2024, authorities have imposed administrative fines in 478 IUU-related cases, while eight criminal cases have been investigated and prosecuted, six of which have already been tried.

Notably, the case involving vessel BV-93481-TS – seized by Indonesian authorities in 2024 for “organising illegal exit” – has been completed and transferred to the People’s Procuracy for prosecution.

Thanks to consistent enforcement and awareness campaigns, no HCM City fishing boats have been detained by foreign countries this year, marking tangible progress in compliance.

“This is an encouraging result, demonstrating the city’s strong commitment to eradicating illegal fishing practices,” Thạnh said.

During the working session, local representatives proposed several measures to further enhance compliance.

These include expediting deregistration for unfit vessels, simplifying inspection and licensing procedures, and revising outdated local regulations – such as Decision No. 25/2019/QĐ-UBND from the former Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu Province – that hinder vessel renovation or license renewal.

They also urged the city to dredge coastal estuaries to improve vessel movement and provide financial support for fishermen seeking alternative livelihoods, particularly those engaged in trawling – a practice now discouraged for environmental reasons.

Thạnh commended the progress made by coastal districts and relevant agencies in addressing previous shortcomings highlighted by the European Commission (EC).

He stressed that the city is now entering the final phase before the EC’s fifth inspection, which will determine whether Việt Nam’s seafood sector can have the “yellow card” lifted.

The coming weeks are a decisive period, he said.

“All departments, border guards and local authorities must maintain strong coordination and strict enforcement to ensure full compliance with EC recommendations.”

He also called for unified administrative procedures across agencies to better demonstrate the city’s progress and accountability.

Earlier that morning, Thạnh and the inspection team met with fishermen and seafood traders to hear their feedback.

Many expressed support for the city’s direction, noting that improved monitoring and traceability have helped sustain exports and enhance product credibility.

As part of its next steps, the city will continue strengthening management over both active and inactive vessels, ensure 100 per cent of boats at sea maintain active VMS connections, and promote sustainable fishery development.

It also plans to expand education and communication programmes to help fishermen better understand legal obligations and the long-term benefits of responsible fishing.

The intensified inspection and enforcement activities form part of Việt Nam’s broader national effort to have the EC’s “yellow card” on seafood exports lifted, thereby safeguarding the country’s reputation and access to European markets. — VNS