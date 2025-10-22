Việt Nam rolls out first nationwide financial education books

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has taken a pioneering step in teaching money sense as the Education Publishing House recently issued the 12-volume 'Financial Education' series for students from grade 1 to grade 12.

Structured by educational level, the series offers coherent, scientific, comprehensive and logical content on financial education.

This marks the first time in Việt Nam that a complete set of financial education books has been developed for pupils across all grades and education levels.

The series was written and edited by Editor-in-Chief of the Banking Times Master Lê Thị Thúy Sen together with a team of co-authors and an advisory board comprising leading experts in finance, banking, economics and law.

According to the Việt Nam Education Publishing House, 'Financial Education' is a comprehensive school finance subject systematically designed for students from grade 1 to grade 12.

It aligns with the 2018 General Education Programme and both Vietnamese and international standards in finance and banking knowledge.

The books adopt an interdisciplinary approach, compatible with pupils’ knowledge foundations at each grade level.

They are structured across three educational levels, ensuring coherence, scientific logic and completeness in financial education.

The content suits pupils’ learning capacities and reflects Vietnamese human characteristics, customs and culture, while also meeting international integration requirements, including references to the PISA financial literacy framework.

Each grade’s book is divided into themes, and within each theme are lessons totalling around 35 periods per school year, equivalent to one period per week, making them convenient for classroom use.

Throughout all 12 grades, lessons follow a unified structure of four components, each serving distinct educational purposes with appropriate learning activities.

All linguistic materials and illustrations are carefully selected, diverse and relevant to the topics, reflecting real-life financial issues. The content is conveyed in an engaging, relatable and humanistic manner, rich in Vietnamese cultural identity and tradition.

While emphasising that this is not a textbook but a reference book, Nguyễn Tiến Thanh, general director of the Việt Nam Education Publishing House, said that the series was developed as a continuous financial education programme spanning all school levels. The content is designed to be easy to remember, easy to learn, easy to understand and easy to apply, providing essential resources for schools to include in afternoon sessions.

“The book set also comes with a set of teaching guides, allowing teachers of other subjects to teach financial education without the need for a specialised instructor,” Thanh said.

According to the general director Nguyễn Tiến Thanh, personal financial literacy is considered a vital survival skill in modern society.

Financial education helps students understand the value of money, develop the ability to plan and manage their personal finances effectively, build saving habits, make smart spending decisions and exercise sound financial judgment to avoid risks.

Financial education not only teaches about money but also fosters responsible living, respect for the value of labour, empathy and good habits.

The Financial Education book series aims to equip younger generations with financial knowledge and skills from an early age, fostering a generation of citizens with strong financial competence and the ability to apply financial knowledge confidently in real life, said the author. VNS