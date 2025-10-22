Central city Đà Nẵng ready for Storm No.12

ĐÀ NẴNG — Schools across Đà Nẵng and Huế were closed on Wednesday and Thursday to protect students as tropical storm Fengshen approached central Việt Nam, forecast to make landfall around 1pm on October 23.

The Central Region Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Centre reported at 1pm on October 22 that Fengshen was moving about 230km off the coast of Đà Nẵng, with winds at its centre reaching 89–102km per hour.

The storm was expected to weaken into a low-pressure system with winds below level six (39–49km/h) as it made landfall early on Thursday, the centre said.

Coastal areas in Đà Nẵng were warned of winds between levels six (39–49km/h) and seven (50–61km/h), with sea waves rising three to five metres high.

Heavy rain was forecast to begin at midnight on October 22, with rainfall of 500–700mm likely to continue until October 27, according to the report.

In Huế, all schools were also closed as a precaution. Water levels in the Hương River had risen by noon on October 22, submerging a wooden pedestrian bridge along the riverbank.

In Hội An, parts of Bạch Đằng Street along the Hoài River were slightly flooded, though vehicles and pedestrians were still able to move safely.

Flood and storm prevention forces were reinforcing a section of beach in Tân Thành fishing village in Hội An as large waves and high tides caused severe erosion.

Sandbags were used to reduce further erosion on the beach, one of the most visited sites by tourists in Hội An.

Đà Nẵng has established three command centres to coordinate storm response and post-storm flood management in vulnerable coastal, rural and mountainous areas.

The city said 121 reservoirs had discharged water to prepare for additional inflow after the storm, helping to protect lowland areas. — VNS