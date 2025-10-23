Digital drive powers Mekong Delta transformation

MEKONG DELTA — The Mekong Delta is fast-tracking digital transformation and information technology applications as part of a coordinated push to modernise its new two-tier local government structure, a move widely viewed as a key driver of regional growth and development following the administrative reorganisation that took effect on July 1.

Following the restructuring, the Mekong Delta now comprises Cần Thơ City and the provinces of Cà Mau, Vĩnh Long, An Giang and Đồng Tháp.

Secretary of the Cà Mau Province Party Committee Nguyễn Hồ Hải said that the province must take the lead in science, technology and digital transformation.

To that end, Cà Mau has established a Steering Committee for Science and Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation.

The province has also rolled out an integrated digital infrastructure for its two-tier local government system, stepping up administrative reform and building a shared data foundation.

Currently, seven digital platforms and 23 out of 34 shared databases are operational, handling more than 31 million transactions. The remaining databases are expected to be completed within the year, he said.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, Cà Mau has built an electronic management and operations system linking all administrative levels, allowing documents and records to be processed quickly while reducing paperwork.

The province’s Intelligent Operations Centre (IOC) functions as the 'digital brain' of the province, providing real-time monitoring across sectors and supporting local leaders in decision-making.

Over 8,500 digital signatures and more than 20,000 accounts have been issued for officials and civil servants to ensure a unified, paperless workflow.

Meanwhile, Ngô Anh Tín, Director of Cần Thơ’s Department of Science and Technology, said digital transformation plays a crucial role in improving the efficiency of the city’s two-tier local government model.

It has helped streamline operations, enhance transparency and improve public services by enabling more interaction between citizens and authorities through digital platforms.

Cần Thơ’s shared information systems are fully integrated to support administrative procedures from the outset of the two-tier model.

Cao Xuân Đoàn, Director of Việt Nam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) in Cần Thơ, said the enterprise has worked closely with the city to develop digital infrastructure, applications and platforms directly supporting local government operations.

Broadband fibre-optic coverage now reaches all communes, wards and towns, while 4G networks have been upgraded and 5G piloted in urban and industrial areas.

Convenience to citizens

For many residents, digitalisation has made public services faster and more accessible.

Trần Thị Phượng from Quách Phẩm Commune, Cà Mau Province, said she was initially worried about using digital tools to apply for her son’s single-status certificate but was pleasantly surprised by the support she received from young volunteers at the local administrative service centre.

Similarly, in Cần Thơ City’s Cờ Đỏ Commune, Từ Thanh Sơn said digital procedures had become “simpler and much quicker,” allowing him to complete his paperwork locally instead of travelling between multiple offices as before.

Business owner Đặng Hoàng Khang of Bình Thủy Commune, Cần Thơ City, also praised the city’s online public service portal, saying online registration for business licences had “cut down paperwork and saved time”.

Lư Thanh Hiền, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cờ Đỏ Commune, said over 99 per cent of administrative procedures in the area are now completed on time, with civil servants trained to guide residents patiently through digital platforms.

Cần Thơ City has seen nearly 70 per cent of administrative records submitted online as of September.

Data from the city’s Public Administrative Service Centre show that in just over three months since the two-tier local government model took effect, more than 262,000 documents were processed, with an on-time completion rate of 97.5 per cent and a satisfaction rate exceeding 94 per cent.

Director of the centre Lê Xuân Hoa said integrated IT systems, particularly the online public service portal and administrative processing platform, have improved both speed and accuracy in handling cases.

Simplified procedures, shorter processing times and better coordination among departments have reduced costs for citizens and businesses alike.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cà Mau Province Phạm Thành Ngại said the province’s two-tier local government system is operating smoothly, ensuring effective governance, public administration and socio-economic management.

Administrative services are now available across 37 commune-level units covering 2,200 public services.

Challenges and solutions

However, challenges remain.

Phan Trung Tuấn, Director of the Local Government Department at the Ministry of Home Affairs, pointed out that commune-level authorities now shoulder a heavier workload as they have taken on many responsibilities previously handled at district level.

Moreover, many tasks from the central Government have also been transferred to the commune level, creating great pressure on workloads, he said.

The next challenge is the growing demand for high-quality public services, as the Government shifts from a traditional administrative management model to a service-oriented administration.

“The reality requires great efforts from commune-level officials to meet the job requirements,” he added.

Hải, Secretary of the Cà Mau Province Party Committee, acknowledged persistent challenges including uneven digital infrastructure in rural and remote areas and a shortage of skilled digital personnel.

Nguyễn Việt Khái, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quách Phẩm Commune, said digital transformation requires not only technological upgrades but also a shift in mindset among both citizens and officials.

Therefore, local authorities are mobilising community digital teams to raise awareness and improve digital literacy.

Cần Thơ City’s Vị Tân Ward faces similar hurdles including high workloads and limited human resources.

Sustaining funding for software maintenance and cybersecurity is another ongoing concern, said Deputy Director of the ward’s Public Administrative Service Centre Võ Thị Thúy Băng.

Spealking about the solutions, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Phạm Đức Long said digital transformation is “a continuous process, not a project with an endpoint,” requiring constant innovation to serve citizens and businesses effectively.

Ngại, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cà Mau Province, said the province is implementing strategic measures under Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, including establishing a start-up and innovation centre and developing a comprehensive digital ecosystem that places citizens and businesses at its core.

By 2025, the province aims for 85 per cent of administrative procedures and payments to be conducted online, with full digitalisation of provincial-level records and 95 per cent at commune level.

Ngô Anh Tín, Director of Cần Thơ City’s Department of Science and Technology, said the department is refining its legal and technical framework for data management, sharing and security while strengthening digital literacy training for officials and the public.

The city continues to invest in IT infrastructure, data centres and intelligent operation systems to support evidence-based governance and transparent decision-making. — VNS