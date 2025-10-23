Vietnamese student first to represent country’s youth at UN Climate Conference in Brazil

HCM CITY — Lê Bảo Nhi, a 11-year-old student from HCM City, will represent Việt Nam’s youth at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), which is set to take place during November 10–21, 2025, in Brazil.

The announcement was made by 51Talk (NYSE American: COE), a leading global online education group. This is the first time a young delegate from Việt Nam, nominated by 51Talk, will speak on the world stage to advocate for climate action, underscoring the transformative role of education and English proficiency in empowering the next generation of global citizens.

It is a part of the 51Talk and United Nations partnership initiative.

Since launching the partnership with the United Nations, 51Talk has brought top students from countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Thailand to attend previous COP conferences, raising their voices for the environment and demonstrating how language learning can drive global engagement.

This year marks Việt Nam’s first participation in the programme.

Roger Parodi, Chief Strategy Officer at 51Talk, said the company now operates in more than 50 countries, offering one-on-one English courses for children aged three to 15, taught by over 10,000 internationally certified teachers.

“Our mission goes beyond teaching English – it is about opening the door to knowledge, connecting with diverse cultures, and empowering every student to raise their voice on the global stage,” Parodi said.

In August, the company launched the “Green Talk: Speak for the Future at the United Nations” speech contest in Việt Nam, inviting children aged six to 14 to share ideas on environmental protection under the theme “How can I help the environment starting from myself?”

After several selection rounds, Nhi from HCM City was named the national winner and will represent Việt Nam at COP30.

“I feel so honoured to represent Việt Nam’s youth at the UN Climate Conference,” Nhi said. “I will do my best to prepare and deliver my message for a better future.”

51Talk will fully sponsor travel and participation costs for Nhi and her guardian, while offering mentorship and English coaching to prepare for the event. — VNS