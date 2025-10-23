Hà Nội doctors treat rare case of woman with male genes

HÀ NỘI — Doctors at the 108 Central Military Hospital in Hà Nội have treated a 21-year-old patient who appeared female but was genetically male as a result of 46,XY disorder of sex development (46,XY DSD) – a rare condition affecting only about 0.01–0.02 per cent of the population.

Registered female at birth and raised as a girl, the patient developed normally during puberty but never menstruated.

During a routine check-up, doctors discovered a small penis, a low-positioned urethral opening, but no testes in the scrotum.

Genetic tests confirmed the patient had male chromosomes (46,XY) and hormone levels in the male range. MRI scans revealed two undescended testes in the groin, with no uterus or ovaries.

Dr Nguyễn Văn Phúc from the hospital’s Andrology Department explained that a person’s sex is determined by chromosomes, hormones, and reproductive organs. He said if any part of this process is disrupted, a person’s physical appearance may not align with their genetic sex.

The patient underwent surgery to move the testes into the scrotum. Tests showed the testes had stopped producing sperm, meaning natural reproduction was impossible. However, the procedure reduced the risk of cancer and may result in more visible male physique.

After the operation, the patient received psychological support and counseling to confirm male gender identity. Another surgery will later correct the low urethral opening to restore normal urination and sexual function.

Dr Phúc stressed that early detection of disorders of sex development is key and urged parents to seek medical advice if a child shows unusual genital signs or delayed puberty. He added that treatment involves more than surgery, requiring hormonal and psychological support to help patients live confidently and healthily in accordance with their biological sex. — VNS