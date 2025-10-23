HCM City to turn Bến Nhà Rồng Wharf area into riverside park, cultural space

HCM CITY — A 32-hectare riverside area in the formerly District 4, stretching along the Sài Gòn River in the historic Bến Nhà Rồng (Dragon House Wharf)–Khánh Hội port area, will be transformed into a large public park, cultural space, and service zone instead of a residential complex as originally planned, according to the city’s latest urban development proposal.

The site, which runs nearly 3km along the riverbank and borders the Hồ Chí Minh Museum–Nhà Rồng Wharf, is considered one of the city’s most valuable land areas.

It also directly connects to Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area via Khánh Hội Bridge, making it a key gateway to the central business district.

Under the new plan, the city aims to create a green and open urban waterfront, enhance public accessibility to the river, and highlight the area’s historic and cultural value associated with the Nhà Rồng Wharf – the site where President Hồ Chí Minh embarked on his journey to seek national independence in 1911.

The project also includes widening Nguyễn Tất Thành Street, which runs through the area, to help ease chronic traffic congestion at one of the city’s busiest gateways.

The new design envisions a park network combined with walking paths, public service zones, and cultural and tourism facilities.

However, the site still faces challenges related to land clearance, as several warehouses and port facilities have yet to be relocated.

HCM City authorities are working with relevant agencies and investors to accelerate clearance and ensure the project aligns with the city’s long-term vision of creating a “river-oriented urban identity.”

Urban planners say the transformation of the Nhà Rồng Wharf–Khánh Hội area marks an important step in the city’s broader goal to redevelop old port land along the Sài Gòn River into public spaces, green areas, and mixed-use developments, similar to international waterfront cities. — VNS