PM orders ground-breaking for Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng Railway in December

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has instructed relevant ministries and local authorities to accelerate preparations for the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway project, with the ground-breaking ceremony scheduled for December 19.

The directive was issued during the fourth meeting of the Steering Committee for Key National Railway Projects, chaired by PM Chính as head of the committee. The session, held on Thursday morning at the Government Office in Hà Nội, was connected online with 18 provinces and cities along the planned railway routes.

PM Chính said the committee must review and evaluate the progress of assigned tasks, particularly those set out during its third meeting. He called for a detailed assessment of achievements, difficulties and institutional obstacles so that unresolved issues could be swiftly addressed and proposed to the National Assembly for consideration and amendment where necessary.

The committee was also tasked with examining land clearance for the North-South high-speed railway and putting forward concrete solutions to ensure the timely implementation of railway projects during the remaining months of 2025 and beyond. The Government leader added that railway development is a key priority identified in the 13th National Party Congress Resolution.

The Politburo’s Conclusion No. 49-KL/TW sets out strategic directions for the development of Việt Nam’s railway transport system through 2030, with a vision towards 2045. The Government has submitted to the National Assembly several resolutions related to railway investment, including the high-speed North–South railway project and a pilot mechanism for urban railway systems in Hà Nội and HCM City. It has also promulgated a series of resolutions to operationalise those of the Central Party, the Politburo and the National Assembly.

Also for the urban railway projects in Hà Nội and HCM City, PM Chính instructed the Hà Nội People’s Committee to urgently complete the project dossier and submit it to the Ministry of Finance for consolidation and reporting to the Prime Minister for a decision on the mobilisation of ODA and concessional loans for Metro Line No. 3 (Hà Nội Station – Hoàng Mai). The committee was also requested to coordinate with the Ministry of National Defence to soon reach an agreement on the land recovery plan for the depot of Metro Line No. 5 (Văn Cao – Hòa Lạc).

The PM assigned the HCM City People’s Committee to focus on completing the adjustment procedures for HCM City's Metro Line No. 2 (Bến Thành – Tham Lương), striving to begin construction by the end of 2025. He also emphasised that top priority should be given to the metro project connecting the Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai Province – set to open for commercial operations by the end of 2025 and early 2026 – with Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City.

Ministry report

A report from the Ministry of Construction revealed that the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway is divided into two sub-projects. The first, covering infrastructure connecting railway stations and station squares, has completed its feasibility study and received approval. Site clearance markers have been handed over to localities at five initial station sites in preparation for the ground-breaking.

The second sub-project, involving construction of the railway itself, has finalised the selection of domestic consultancy contractors for four packages. One remaining package – evaluation of the feasibility study – will commence once the Chinese side completes its work and hands over relevant documentation to Việt Nam.

Land clearance and the relocation of electrical infrastructure of 110kV and above are being actively carried out by local authorities and the Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) Group, with surveys and compensation planning already underway.

Regarding the North-South high-speed railway, all 15 provinces along the route have established land clearance steering committees and reviewed resettlement needs. The Railway Project Management Unit is selecting consultants to support project preparation, while the Ministry of Construction is finalising criteria for investor selection and drafting a resolution for the National Assembly on special mechanisms and policies applicable to the project.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has issued guidance to local authorities on splitting compensation, support and resettlement packages into sub-projects, and on procedures for advance funding for land clearance. The EVN Group has reported to the Prime Minister on its plan to relocate power lines of 110kV and above.

Provinces along the railway route have already started resettlement area development, with ground-breaking for relocation zones held on August 19, in line with the Prime Minister’s directive. — VNS