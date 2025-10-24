Hong Ha Stationery and MOET extend aid to flood-hit northern provinces

HÀ NỘI — In early October 2025, the aftermath of Typhoon Matmo (Typhoon No. 11) brought heavy rainfall and severe flooding to several northern provinces of Việt Nam, including Lạng Sơn, Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên, and Cao Bằng. Although the storm has passed, its consequences remain devastating. Homes and schools were submerged under floodwaters, properties were swept away, and flash floods claimed lives and disrupted the livelihoods of thousands of families. Many schools, teachers, and students are now struggling with shortages of books and essential learning materials.

In response, and in the spirit of solidarity with the nation, Hong Ha Stationery Joint Stock Company joined the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) in supporting the provinces most affected by Typhoon No. 11. The company accompanied MOET officials in visiting local education departments and providing direct assistance to schools, teachers, and students. The total value of the donations, including both cash and in-kind contributions, amounted to VNĐ2.2 billion, with each province receiving VNĐ50 million in cash and VNĐ500 million worth of school supplies.

On October 23–24, 2025, representatives from Hong Ha Stationery and the Ministry of Education and Training visited the Departments of Education and Training in Lạng Sơn, Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên, and Cao Bằng to deliver school supplies and offer encouragement to teachers and students in flood-hit areas. Through these meaningful contributions, Hong Ha Stationery hopes to ease some of the hardships and inspire teachers and students to quickly resume their teaching and learning activities.

For 66 years, Hong Ha Stationery has grown alongside the nation, steadfastly aligning its business development goals with the advancement of Việt Nam’s education sector, particularly through activities supporting students, pupils, and the younger generation. With its mission to provide solutions that enhance work efficiency and everyday convenience, Hong Ha Stationery remains committed to delivering high-quality, safe, and practical products to consumers across the country.