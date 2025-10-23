NGOs keep funding programmes in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG – Three Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) – Giving It Back to Kids and Children of Việt Nam (the US), Lifestart Foundation (Australia) – in co-operation with the city’s Union of Friendship Organisations (UFO) signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to fund programmes in sustainable development, life skills, education and community support worth US$2.5 million for 2025–30.

This marks the first phase in which the three NGOs have committed to continuing supportive programmes for local rural communities and underprivileged families and students in the city.

Chairman of the city’s UFO Nguyễn Ngọc Bình, said more than 110 support projects donated by 30 NGOs have raised funding for healthcare, education, poverty reduction, disaster mitigation, environment protection and social security since 2021.

“The agreements on renewed programmes will open a new period for co-operation between Đà Nẵng City’s UFO and NGOs in further supporting poor people in 2025–30,” he said.

Two US-based NGOs will fund human and sustainable development initiatives through educational and life skills programmes, nutrition, emergency activities, and support for underprivileged children and families.

Lifestart Foundation has donated 48 water filtration systems and water tanks for underprivileged schools in mountainous areas, provided education scholarships for disadvantaged students and supported housing improvement projects.

Giving It Back to Kids, established in 2002, also provides homes for homeless children or those from underprivileged backgrounds in the city, supports single mothers and girls, covers the costs of medical care for children, and provides wheelchairs to people with disabilities.