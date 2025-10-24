Việt Nam to host workshop on export packaging, branding

HÀ NỘI — A workshop on export packaging and branding 2025 will be held on Wednesday at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC) in Đông Anh commune, Hà Nội, aiming to help businesses enhance design capabilities, strengthen branding, and keep pace with emerging market trends.

The event, part of the Autumn Fair 2025, will gather representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade), Vietnamese trade offices abroad, branding experts, the Vietnam Packaging Association (VINPAS), and leading companies pioneering packaging innovation. It is expected to provide an overview of global trends in export packaging and branding, featuring insights from major markets and lessons learned from Vietnamese firms’ experiences.

According to Vietrade, the workshop will feature four thematic sessions focusing on key topics such as the future of packaging: Trends, opportunities and breakthrough strategies; telling brand stories through packaging and marketing; and building a sustainable export brand.

The workshop aims to create a networking platform linking packaging producers, brand owners, and exporters to enhance the global competitiveness of Vietnamese products. It also seeks to promote national and corporate branding through high-quality, sustainable, and innovative packaging, encouraging businesses to turn green awareness and digital transformation initiatives into tangible action.

Participants will have the opportunity to bring their own product packaging for personalised feedback and consultations from experts.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy, Deputy Director of Vietrade’s Centre for Trade and Investment Promotion, said the event not only serves as a forum for sharing practical experience but also as an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to improve their competitiveness, optimise packaging and branding strategies, expand the domestic market and export sustainably. — VNS