Loans for the social housing programme hit VNĐ19.53 trillion

HÀ NỘI — Total outstanding loans for Việt Nam's social housing programme have surged to nearly VNĐ19.53 trillion, benefiting 50,328 borrowers, the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) reported.

The initiative has become a vital credit lifeline, helping tens of thousands of households, workers and low-income earners secure homes and stabilise their lives.

Since October 10, 2025, the preferential interest rate for social housing loans has been lowered to 5.4 per cent per year under Decree No. 261/2025/NĐ-CP on the development and management of social housing and Decree No. 192/2025/NĐ-CP piloting specific mechanisms and policies for social housing.

The new rate applies to loans from the VBSP to buy or hire social housing, purchase or rent housing for the People's armed forces, or build, renovate and repair houses. Loans signed before October 10 will also be adjusted to 5.4 per cent per year on the actual outstanding principal, including any overdue amounts.

The reduction in preferential rates is seen as a decisive step, reflecting the Party and State’s commitment to tackling housing shortages for low-income people and ensuring social security.

Recently, VBSP has actively coordinated with local Party committees and authorities to review loan needs, promote policies, and organise training and guidance on loan procedures for relevant organisations and unions. Disbursement has been conducted publicly and in line with regulations to ensure loans reach the intended beneficiaries.

The new credit policy, together with mechanisms on land and capital sources outlined in Resolution 201/2025/QH15, aims to create a comprehensive support ecosystem for social housing development, addressing supply challenges and expanding access to finance for homebuyers. — BIZHUB/VNS