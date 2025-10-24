Over 20 New Zealand businesses to join Autumn Fair 2025 in Hanoi

HÀ NỘI — More than 20 New Zealand companies will take part in the Việt Nam–New Zealand trade, investment and business promotion conference to be held within the framework of the Autumn Fair 2025 in Hà Nội.

The event, jointly organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnam Trade Office in New Zealand, and the ASEAN–New Zealand Business Council (ANZBC), aims to strengthen bilateral economic co-operation and expand export opportunities for Vietnamese firms in the Oceania region.

The conference, planned to take place on October 28 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh commune, will bring together New Zealand enterprises from various sectors including design, construction, technology, software, agricultural products, health supplements, dairy, honey, nutrition, healthcare services, hotel investment and management, education, import–export trade, overseas study and migration services, finance, and real estate.

It is expected to serve as a platform to foster trade and investment co-operation, strengthen production and service supply chains, and exchange market information, policies, and partnership opportunities between the two countries.

According to the Vietrade, bilateral trade between Viêt Nam and New Zealand has grown strongly over the past five years, with both economies complementing each other. The two sides aim to raise two-way trade to US$3 billion by 2026.

Viêt Nam’s fast-growing market has increasing demand for high-quality products and services from New Zealand, while Vietnamese exports such as electronics and processed goods are gaining a foothold in the New Zealand market. Promising areas for co-operation include agriculture, forestry, fisheries, digital technology, green economy, wood processing, construction materials, tourism, and education. — VNS