Northern provinces dominate Việt Nam’s economic growth in first 9 months

HÀ NỘI — Six out of 34 provinces and cities in Việt Nam recorded GRDP growth above 10 per cent in the first nine months of 2025, according to the Statistics Department under the Ministry of Finance.

The top three performers were Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng and Ninh Bình.

Quảng Ninh led the country with an estimated GRDP growth of 11.66 per cent, the highest in a decade. In the third quarter alone, the province’s GRDP was estimated to rise by 12.88 per cent.

Manufacturing expanded by 24.07 per cent and services rose 15.18 per cent. The province welcomed 17.11 million visitors, up 9 per cent year-on-year, including 3.25 million foreign arrivals, up 25 per cent. Tourism revenue reached VNĐ44.25 trillion (US$1.7 billion), up 20 per cent. Budget revenue totalled VNĐ51.46 trillion, achieving over 90 per cent of the annual target.

Hải Phòng ranked second with GRDP up 11.59 per cent to VNĐ321.05 trillion.

The city met or surpassed 10 out of 13 key economic targets. Budget revenue reached VNĐ145.6 trillion, up 30.6 per cent year-on-year, while exports rose 6.2 per cent to $36 billion.

Public investment disbursement hit VNĐ24.38 trillion, or 68 per cent of the Government’s plan. Domestic investment reached VNĐ365 trillion, up nearly 12 times, as the city developed 12 new industrial parks covering 3,202 hectares. Tourist arrivals reached 11.88 million, up 29 per cent, bringing revenue of VNĐ12.35 trillion.

Ninh Bình followed with GRDP growth of 10.45 per cent, ranking third nationwide.

Its industrial sector surged 22.03 per cent, leading overall expansion. Budget revenue climbed 70.9 per cent to VNĐ49.12 trillion and total social investment rose 21.2 per cent to VNĐ121.26 trillion.

Import and export activities grew sharply, with exports up 66 per cent to nearly $19 billion and imports up 67 per cent to over $17 billion.

The province attracted 267 new projects, including 70 FDI projects worth $924 million. Ninh Bình welcomed 16.8 million visitors, up 27.9 per cent, earning tourism revenue of VNĐ17.9 trillion, up 41 per cent year-on-year.

Strong gains in manufacturing, exports and tourism continued to drive growth across these northern localities, reinforcing their role as key economic engines of Việt Nam in 2025.

The other provinces with double-digit growth were Phú Thọ (10.22 per cent), Quảng Ngãi (10.15 per cent) and Bắc Ninh (10.12 per cent).

The five localities with the largest shares in the country’s nine-month GRDP were: HCM City (23.73 per cent), Hà Nội (12.44 per cent), Hải Phòng (5.75 per cent), Đồng Nai (5.34 per cent) and Bắc Ninh (4.09 per cent). — BIZHUB/VNS