UN Secretary General begins official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Hà Nội on Friday afternoon, beginning his two-day official visit to Việt Nam where he will attend Opening for Signature of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (known as Hanoi Convention).

He was welcomed at Nội Bài international airport was Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt.

The UN Secretary-General was accompanied by Ghada Fathy Ismail Waly, Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna, and a number of UN officials. — VNA/VNS