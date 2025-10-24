Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

UN Secretary General begins official visit to Việt Nam

October 24, 2025 - 15:38
United National Secretary General António Guterres arrived in Hà Nội on Friday afternoon, beginning his two-day official visit to Việt Nam where he will attend Opening for Signature of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (known as Hanoi Convention).

 

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrives at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Friday, beginning his official visit to Việt Nam. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Hà Nội on Friday afternoon, beginning his two-day official visit to Việt Nam where he will attend Opening for Signature of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (known as Hanoi Convention).

He was welcomed at Nội Bài international airport was Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt.

The UN Secretary-General was accompanied by Ghada Fathy Ismail Waly, Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna, and a number of UN officials. — VNA/VNS

UN Convention against Cybercrime Hanoi Convention

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

South African President pays tribute to General Võ Nguyên Giáp

South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa offered incense and respectfully expressed his deep gratitude to General Võ Nguyên Giáp, former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Central Military Commission, former Minister of National Defence, and former Commander-in-Chief of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom