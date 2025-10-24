Party chief hopes for stronger ties with Bulgarian Socialist Party

SOFIA — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm met with Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Atanas Zafirov and representatives of left-wing parties in Bulgaria on October 23 (local time), as part of his official visit to the European country.

General Secretary Lâm affirmed that the CPV attaches great importance to strengthening ties with the BSP and left-wing parties in Bulgaria, considering them an inseparable part of Việt Nam–Bulgaria relations.

The Party chief expressed gratitude for the valuable support from Bulgarian communists and people during Việt Nam's past struggle for national liberation and its subsequent development. He said he hopes to further strengthen cooperation between the two Parties to help advance relations between the two countries.

The CPV seeks to promote friendship and cooperation with Bulgarian political parties, including the BSP, and left-wing parties in Bulgaria, with a view to strengthening the political foundation for the future growth of the Việt Nam–Bulgaria Strategic Partnership, the leader stressed.

For his part, BSP Chairman Zafirov warmly welcomed General Secretary Lâm's official visit, expressing his deep affection for Việt Nam as well as his admiration for the socio-economic achievements the Southeast Asian country has attained over nearly four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal) under the leadership of the CPV.

He emphasised that General Secretary Lâm's visit, along with the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, marks a historic turning point in relations between the two countries.

Chairman Zafirov noted that the BSP and left-wing parties in Bulgaria consistently support the enhancement of the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Both leaders agreed to promote political dialogue and exchanges at all levels, in line with the new framework of relations.

They also pledged to boost cooperation between Party agencies, step up theory exchanges through scientific seminars and forums, foster collaboration in personnel training, and enhance youth exchanges.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lâm invited BSP Chairman Zafirov to visit Việt Nam in the near future. — VNA/VNS