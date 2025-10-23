State President hosts banquet for South African counterpart

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường hosted a banquet for his South African counterpart Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and his entourage in Hà Nội on Thursday evening.

President Cường emphasised that the South African leader’s visit brought to Việt Nam sincere and warm sentiments, reflecting friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

Recalling more than three decades of Việt Nam–South Africa diplomatic ties, the host leader affirmed that the two countries have overcome challenges to emerge as dynamic economies with an increasingly prominent role in their respective regions and on the global stage.

President Cường expressed his confidence that President Ramaphosa’s state visit will open a new, brighter chapter for the flourishing relations between the two nations. He also voiced hope that during its new era of development, Việt Nam will continue to receive the valuable support and cooperation from South Africa – its trusted partner, while reaffirming Việt Nam's readiness to stand alongside South Africa on its path toward growth and prosperity.

For his part, President Ramaphosa highlighted solidarity between the two countries, forged during the struggle for independence.

The South African leader noted that the two countries possess complementary strengths, creating vast potential for cooperation across various sectors, as both are influential nations in their respective regions and share a common responsibility in promoting global dialogue and cooperation.

Emphasising his commitment to elevating bilateral ties to new heights, President Ramaphosa expressed confidence that the friendship will grow stronger, bringing prosperity to the peoples of both nations. — VNA/VNS