Việt Nam seeks to import more high-tech American goods, especially aircraft and semiconductors

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn hosted a reception for United States Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Deputy PM Sơn praised the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship and noted the substantive activities both countries have undertaken to mark three decades of diplomatic ties. He emphasised Việt Nam's desire to foster closer cooperation with the US across sectors of mutual interest, particularly in science-technology, high-quality human resources training, energy, and semiconductors.

Commending the close coordination between the negotiating teams of both sides, he suggested the US consider the Vietnamese economy’s specific characteristics during the talks on a bilateral reciprocal tax agreement. Việt Nam will continue expanding imports of US goods, especially high-tech products like aircraft and semiconductors while creating favourable conditions for American enterprises operating in the country, Sơn affirmed.

Knapper, for his part, underscored the significance of 2025 as a milestone in the bilateral relations, with the embassy’s coordination with Vietnamese agencies to organise meaningful activities to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, looking toward a bright future for both nations and their people.

The ambassador said he has attached much importance to promoting delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, helping maintain the substantive and positive development of the bilateral relations.

The diplomat thanked Việt Nam for its positive approach to the US’s concerns, noting the country’s early initiative to push forward negotiations. He affirmed that the US hopes both sides could conclude negotiations soon to implement the bilateral reciprocal tax agreement, thus bringing benefits to both countries.

Knapper also affirmed that the US Embassy will closely coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other ministries and sectors of Việt Nam in the coming time to discuss measures to expand cooperation in all fields, for a strong, independent, self-reliant, prosperous Việt Nam, and strong development of the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, contributing further to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS