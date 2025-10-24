New Zealand Navy’s largest support vessel visits HCM City

HCM CITY — The Royal New Zealand Navy’s largest replenishment tanker, HMNZS Aotearoa, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Robert Welford, docked at Nhà Rồng–Khánh Hội International Port on Thursday morning (October 23), beginning a five-day friendly visit to HCM City.

Welford said the visit takes place at a special time, as the two countries celebrate five decades of diplomatic ties and have recently agreed to upgrade their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, effective from February 2025. He stressed that the visit demonstrates the strong commitment of both nations to fostering mutual understanding and friendship, including through defence cooperation.

HMNZS Aotearoa, measuring 173.2 metres in length and 24.5 metres in width with a displacement of 26,000 tonnes, is the largest tanker and replenishment vessel of the Royal New Zealand Navy. In addition to providing logistical support for naval operations, the ship is also designed to carry out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

This marks the second visit by HMNZS Aotearoa to HCM City in three years, following a joint visit in 2023 alongside the frigate HMNZS Te Mana. The return of the vessel underscores the growing strength of defence ties between New Zealand and Việt Nam.

During the stay, the ship’s officers are scheduled to pay courtesy calls on leaders of the municipal People’s Committee, Military Zone 7 Command, and Naval Region 2 Command. The crew will also participate in cultural and sports exchanges, visit local landmarks, and conduct a joint exercise on the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES) with the Việt Nam People’s Navy. — VNA/VNS