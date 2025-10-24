Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Payment pressure for corporate bonds to be high in December

October 24, 2025 - 15:47
Payment for corporate bonds due in the last quarter of 2025 will be at VNĐ75.7 trillion (US$2.88 billion), of which VNĐ45 trillion will be in December alone, mainly in the real estate group.

 

A view of a TCO Real Estate's project. Many corporate bonds of enterprises, including TCO, will mature with a total value of up to VNĐ11.9 trillion in the coming months. Photo cafef.vn

HÀ NỘI — Corporate bond payments due in the final quarter of 2025 will total VNĐ75.7 trillion (US$2.88 billion), with VNĐ45 trillion due in December alone, mainly in the real estate sector.

Data from FiinPro-X, the FiinGroup system, showed that issuers had paid a total of VNĐ182.4 trillion in principal and interest on corporate bonds as of October 16, nearly 72 per cent of the total value scheduled for 2025.

October payments are only around VNĐ21.7 trillion, much lower than peak months earlier in the year. Of this, the principal due from the non-bank group is estimated at VNĐ12.6 trillion, up 32 per cent from September and still largely concentrated in real estate.

The downward trend in bond payments is expected to continue in November before rising again in December.

FiinGroup noted that corporate bonds from companies including Sun Valley Investment, TCO Real Estate, VHM, Newco JSC and Phú Thọ Land will mature with a combined value of VNĐ11.9 trillion.

In the last four months of 2025, payments for corporate bonds from the non-bank group are projected at VNĐ48 trillion, with real estate alone accounting for nearly 63 per cent, highlighting persistent repayment pressure.

The non-bank sector will also face total interest payments of about VNĐ21.9 trillion over the same period, of which real estate represents nearly 54 per cent, showing that financial strain in the industry remains significant.

FiinGroup’s report also projected that in the first half of 2026, the non-banking group will have around VNĐ81.5 trillion of bonds maturing, with real estate continuing to dominate at 71 per cent. — BIZHUB/VNS

corporate bonds

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam to host workshop on export packaging, branding

According to Vietrade, the workshop will feature four thematic sessions focusing on key topics such as the future of packaging: Trends, opportunities and breakthrough strategies; telling brand stories through packaging and marketing; and building a sustainable export brand.
Economy

Viêt Nam’s fight against IUU fishing coupled with sustainable fisheries development: official

Việt Nam is implementing a set of comprehensive measures to combat IUU fishing and develop sustainable fisheries, including managing registration and licensing fishing activities based on the national VNFishbase database; monitoring fishing vessel movements and establishing electronic traceability; strictly penalising violations; and digitising the entire fishing process to prevent the circulation, processing, and consumption of illegal aquatic products.
Economy

Over 20 New Zealand businesses to join Autumn Fair 2025 in Hanoi

The conference, planned to take place on October 28 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh commune, will bring together New Zealand enterprises from various sectors including design, construction, technology, software, agricultural products, health supplements, dairy, honey, nutrition, healthcare services, hotel investment and management, education, import–export trade, overseas study and migration services, finance, and real estate.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom