Party leader’s spouse visits Bulgaria’s Zvanche Kindergarten No. 2

SOFIA — Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, visited and met with children at Zvanche Kindergarten No 2 in Sofia on Thursday (local time).

She was accompanied by Desislava Radeva, spouse of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

Teachers and students welcomed the two ladies with bread dipped in honey and salt, a Bulgarian tradition symbolising hospitality and goodwill.

The guests enjoyed performances by the children, featuring Vietnamese and Bulgarian songs, before joining them in a traditional Bulgarian folk dance.

The programme continued with a Vietnamese spring roll–making activity, and an art class where the two ladies and the children together painted an artwork on Việt Nam–Bulgaria friendship. Ly chose the lotus, representing purity, resilience, and vitality of the Vietnamese people, while Radeva selected the Bulgarian rose.

Speaking at the event, Ly expressed her delight at visiting Zvanche, describing it as “a model educational institution in Sofia that nurtures children with love and devotion while inspiring creativity, compassion, and a love for the arts.”

She noted that Việt Nam considers preschool education the foundation of human development, continuously improving facilities, teaching quality, and child-centred learning methods. She expressed confidence that with the care of teachers and cooperation among families, schools, and society, children will grow up healthy, confident, and full of love and aspiration.

On the occasion, Ly presented the school with a children’s playground project, along with books and story collections, conveying messages of friendship, knowledge, and the joy of childhood. — VNA/VNS