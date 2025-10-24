Hà Nội to introduce outstanding products at Autumn Fair 2025

HÀ NỘI – Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền on Thursday inspected the preparations of the space for promoting and showcasing Hà Nội’s outstanding industrial and commercial products at the Autumn Fair 2025, which will open on Saturday at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre.

According to Võ Nguyên Phong, Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the city will feature a 17,000 sq.m space dedicated to displaying exemplary industrial and commercial products.

The area will be organised into zones showcasing OCOP (One Commune - One Product) products, traditional craft villages, culture and tourism, food, product demonstrations, business connections, and cultural-art activities.

The Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade has selected reputable contractors to accelerate the setup, ensuring the quality and timely execution of the event. Participating businesses from Hà Nội are well-established, with high-quality, standout products.

During the inspection, Quyền instructed the Department of Industry and Trade to closely collaborate with relevant departments and localities to provide optimal conditions for enterprises and artisans, offering full support in terms of technical assistance, space, and logistics to ensure the event meets deadlines.

He also requested that organisers consider showcasing more traditional craft products and highlight Hà Nội’s key industrial products, effectively promoting the city’s economic achievements to visitors.

Furthermore, they were urged to increase promotion and communications for the city’s exhibition booth to emphasise the cultural, artistic, and technological values of Hà Nội. This will also underline the city’s international aspirations, offering visitors a glimpse into Hà Nội’s rich history, economy, culture, and education. — VNA/VNS