Hà Nội accelerates green transition as air pollution crisis intensifies

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is stepping up efforts to combat its deepening air pollution crisis with an ambitious clean transition plan that includes phasing out vehicles powered by fossil fuel, revitalising polluted waterways and transforming public transportation systems by the end of this decade.

City officials say the environmental situation has become "critical", with levels of fine dust and harmful pollutants frequently spiking into hazardous zones. Much of the pollution stems from a dense fleet of ageing motorbikes, road dust, industrial activity and changing climate conditions.

"Air quality in Hà Nội has shown serious deterioration over many years, especially during the winter from October to April," said Chairman of the Vietnam Clean Air Network Hoàng Dương Tùng.

"It is not only severe, but is becoming worse each year. The trend is clearly upward, not downward."

Tùng said data collected over time shows that many days are marked by air quality index (AQI) readings in the red, purple or even brown zones. He said that pollution in Hà Nội is "a pressing issue" and that bold, timely actions are needed.

According to Hà Nội's Department of Agriculture and Environment, 56.1 per cent of the city’s air pollution originates from approximately seven million motorbikes and another 800,000 petrol and diesel-powered cars.

Fine dust from tire friction, industrial emissions, construction activity and domestic fuel usage further worsen the situation.

In response, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued Directive 20 on July 12, ordering all relevant ministries and localities to take urgent, decisive action to reduce environmental pollution.

Hà Nội is taking centre stage in this effort, given its alarming pollution levels and role as the country’s political and economic hub.

"The environmental pollution situation in Hà Nội has become extremely urgent," said Dương Đức Tuấn, deputy chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee.

"It poses a direct threat to the environment, to the quality of life and the health of the people."

Hà Nội currently has over eight million vehicles circulating on its roads. In the historic inner city within Ring Road 1, 450,000 motorbikes serve just 600,000 residents, creating overwhelming pressure on air quality.

Tuấn cited transport as one of the largest contributors to air pollution.

"According to central and city-level assessments, one of the main causes of air pollution is transportation, especially as our infrastructure still relies heavily on fossil fuels like gasoline and diesel," he said.

Tuấn confirmed that Hà Nội’s implementation plan, developed in accordance with Directive 20, includes phasing out all fossil-fuel motorbikes from within Ring Road 1 by July 1, 2026.

By 2028, the ban will expand to include all motorcycles within Ring Road 1 and 2, while restrictions on petrol-powered cars will also be introduced. The target for 2030 is to extend the low-emission zone to Ring Road 3.

As part of this transition, the city is rolling out clean energy infrastructure, including a new network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Public buses are also being converted to electric power. Of the 45 bus routes currently operating within Ring Road 1, 11 already use electric buses. By 2030, all public buses in the capital are expected to run on electricity.

Tuấn said the city is also working to restructure its public transport network and promote green mobility options. He noted that only clean vehicles would be acceptable in the long term.

"Only clean vehicles can ensure low emissions," he said. "Two-stroke petrol-powered vehicles generate consequences for the environment — they are not efficient, not orderly and obviously harmful to the environment."

Public health impact

The health impacts of air pollution have become increasingly evident, especially among vulnerable groups like children, the elderly and pregnant women. Exposure to pollutants like PM2.5 has been linked to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular complications, neurological disorders and even skin and eye conditions.

"Pollution is having a profound impact on public health in Hà Nội," said Deputy Director of the Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health Nguyễn Văn Sơn.

"Pollution is also contributing to hospital overcrowding and a general decline in quality of life."

He warned that prolonged exposure to pollutants can also damage the nervous system, accelerate ageing of the skin and lead to chronic infections and auto-immune conditions.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has been assigned to oversee the national coordination of Directive 20.

According to Director General of the Department of Environment Hoàng Văn Thức, the directive outlines four key task groups for the ministry: policy reform, emissions standards, infrastructure investment and public monitoring systems.

"One of our key priorities is to issue technical standards for motorbike emissions," Thức said. "From July 1, 2027, Hà Nội must start mandatory emissions testing for motorbikes."

He added that the ministry is reviewing all previous Government decisions, such as the national air quality management plan for 2021–2025, to identify which tasks are behind schedule and why.

"We must pinpoint whether delays are due to limited resources or inadequate policy mechanisms," he said.

The ministry is also developing a national air quality bulletin system to inform the public. "We’re working on daily forecasts, similar to weather reports, so that people can plan their routines and protect their health," Thức added.

Lessons learn

Tùng from the Vietnam Clean Air Network said Hà Nội could learn from successful models overseas.

"More than ten years ago, Beijing was one of the most polluted cities in the world," he said. "But they made a great effort. Within just one or two years, they converted their entire bus fleet to electric vehicles."

He argued that data clearly shows emissions from motorcycles are a major source of pollution, and said it was no longer necessary to debate whether they were the main cause. What is needed now, he stated, are extremely decisive actions, exactly as outlined in Directive 20.

Tùng also welcomed the swift response by city leaders, noting that he is pleased Hà Nội has promptly established advisory and steering committees. He said such measures are timely and demonstrate the city’s determination to act.

He also noted that public support remains strong.

"People generally support these policies because they will bring better health to every family," he said. "But they also hope to see support mechanisms, EV charging networks and public transport options announced promptly."

Sơn from the Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health echoed that view, stressing the role of individual awareness. "People should check the air quality index regularly and wear proper masks during polluted periods," he said.

He added that high-risk groups, such as the elderly, children and those with underlying illnesses, should undergo routine medical checks and stay away from areas with heavy pollution.

"Until broader solutions are fully implemented, personal precautions remain essential," Sơn said.

Tuấn concluded that success would depend on social consensus.

"The Government, citizens and businesses all need to work together to ensure balanced interests," he said. "Controlling pollution and improving quality of life is something we must accomplish — the only question is how quickly we can make it happen."

With firm policy milestones, unified leadership and rising public awareness, Hà Nội now finds itself at a turning point.

Its ability to implement Directive 20 effectively could determine whether the capital becomes a leader in green urban transformation or continues to struggle under the weight of its pollution. — VNS