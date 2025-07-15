HCM City accelerates wastewater treatment projects in former Bình Dương area

HCM CITY — HCM City is expediting the implementation of wastewater collection and treatment projects in the former Bình Dương Province area, with the aim of improving urban environmental conditions and enhancing quality of life for residents.

The then Bình Dương Provincial Project Management Unit for Wastewater has submitted a report to the then city’s People’s Committee and relevant departments regarding the progress of major wastewater treatment and drainage infrastructure developments across the region.

As of July, several key projects have completed design and site clearance procedures and are entering the pre-construction phase.

These initiatives are expected to contribute significantly to urban environmental protection and increase investment appeal in the area.

A central project currently underway is the Bình Dương Environmental Improvement Project, funded by a loan from the World Bank.

The loan agreement was signed in April between the Government of Việt Nam and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

The design of the project components has reached approximately 85 per cent completion, with full designs finalised for the upgrade of wastewater treatment plants in Thuận An and Dĩ An wards, as well as the associated collection network in Thuận An.

Verification of the remaining components – including the Tân Uyên Wastewater Treatment Plant and networks in Dĩ An and Tân Uyên – is currently in progress.

Bidding documents for construction supervision, contract management and pre-qualification packages are also being finalised in preparation for upcoming procurement procedures.

Regarding land clearance, by April, compensation had been paid to 53 affected households and organisations, covering more than 117,000 square metres in the Tân Uyên plant area and the Cầu Tre stream route in Uyên Hưng Ward.

Two households have yet to receive compensation due to legal and land dispute issues, which local authorities are working to resolve in order to maintain construction schedules.

Detailed 1:500 scale planning for areas designated for wastewater treatment facilities is also being coordinated by local wards and subordinate cities, following new decentralisation policies.

The Thuận An plant plan has been approved, while planning documents for Dĩ An and Tân Uyên are pending final decisions from ward-level authorities after consultation with relevant departments.

In the next phase, the project management unit will submit the verified design dossiers to the city Department of Construction for appraisal.

Simultaneously, bidding invitations will be finalised, and land compensation efforts for remaining households in Tân Uyên will continue.

Coordination with the Ministry of Finance is ongoing to finalise sub-loan agreements and begin official procurement once approved.

In parallel, the city is pursuing multiple international cooperation programmes to expand the region’s wastewater and drainage infrastructure.

In Bến Cát, a project funded by the Public Investment Facility (PIF) of the Finnish Government has completed all documentation and was submitted to the Ministry of Finance for appraisal in June.

Meanwhile, phase two projects proposed for Dĩ An, Thuận An and Tân Uyên are being considered for support from the DRIVE programme of the Dutch Government.

Invest International, the designated agency, has issued a letter confirming the development phase’s funding potential, and the new HCM City authorities are preparing to submit the proposal to the Ministry of Finance.

Alongside these new projects, the operation of existing wastewater treatment systems remains a priority.

Currently, four plants are operating stably: Thủ Dầu Một (since 2013), Thuận An (since 2017), Dĩ An (since 2019), and Tân Uyên (since 2019).

However, due to ageing equipment, the management board is preparing technical and economic reports to propose major repair funding from the newly restructured HCM City authority.

While awaiting the outcome of procurement processes to select new operators, these treatment plants continue to be run by the Bình Dương Water and Environment Joint Stock Company (BIWASE) under a cost-based contract.

The unit price for wastewater treatment is currently being formulated and will be submitted to the city Department of Construction for appraisal, serving as a basis for the official tender.

The ongoing efforts reflect the city's commitment to environmental sustainability and infrastructure development in newly integrated areas, ensuring that former Bình Dương localities receive equal investment and attention in essential public services.

The projects are expected to play a critical role in promoting public health, protecting waterways, and supporting economic development in the expanded southern urban region.

According to preliminary estimates, total project investment for the wastewater infrastructure upgrades in the former Bình Dương area exceeds VNĐ2.1 trillion (US$82.4 million), sourced from international loans, counterpart funding, and local development budgets. — VNS