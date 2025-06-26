Community works together to reduce plastic waste for a greener future

HÀ NỘI — Six teams with the best solutions to combat plastic pollution have been awarded grants of up to US$30,000 each, while six runners-up received grants of up to $10,000 each during the Plastics Innovation Programme 2025 awards ceremony.

The event was held on Wednesday by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with support from the United Nations Peace and Development Fund and the Coca-Cola Foundation.

Launched in February this year, the programme attracted 116 proposals from many provinces and cities across the country.

After a rigorous selection process, the top 25 teams received intensive incubation support to perfect their solutions.

Following the final pitch, the 12 winning teams will enter a nine-month acceleration phase to test, deploy and scale their initiatives before presenting their results next year.

The initiative represents a shared commitment to ending plastic pollution and preventing plastic waste from entering rivers and oceans.

Journey to a green future

Resident Representative of the UNDP in Việt Nam Ramla Khalidi confirmed that the programme marks an important step forward in Việt Nam’s journey toward a cleaner and greener future for plastics.

“In just four months, since the launch of the Plastics Innovation Programme, we have witnessed remarkable energy and determination across the country,” she said.

Of the 116 proposals received, nearly half came from small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), over 40 per cent were submitted by academic, research or educational institutions, 42 per cent were youth-led, and 91 per cent included women in their teams.

“These are not just statistics. They reflect the strength of Việt Nam’s innovation ecosystem, a dynamic community rising to confront one of the most urgent challenges of our time: plastic pollution,” Khalidi said.

The 25 shortlisted teams represent the best and brightest of this spirit.

“Their ideas span new materials, smart technologies, circular business models and bold policy innovations. They are not just pitching projects. They are pitching solutions and hope for a more resilient, more sustainable Việt Nam,” she said.

Khalidi said she hopes the programme will be a call to action in four key areas.

“First, we must continue sourcing bold and circular solutions,” she said.

The Ending Plastic Pollution Innovation Challenge in 2021, the ASEAN Blue Innovation Challenge in 2024, and the Plastics Innovation Programme in 2025 are all building momentum, according to the UNDP representative.

“Second, we must unlock more investment for plastic innovation,” she noted.

Last year, innovation in Việt Nam attracted nearly $2.3 billion in deals.

“Third, we must diversify the innovation landscape. This means going beyond materials and tech, and investing in new financing instruments that bridge public, private and development resources. By engaging start-ups, corporations, universities and SMEs, we can accelerate entrepreneurship and scale solutions,” Khalidi said.

“And fourth, we must lift up youth, women and local innovators,” she concluded.

Efforts

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Lê Công Thành said that over the past few years, the Government of Việt Nam has actively participated in global and regional cooperation mechanisms to reduce plastic waste.

As one of the first three countries to implement the National Action Partnership on Plastics, Việt Nam has worked with the international community and contributed to developing the Global Agreement to End Plastic Pollution.

Domestically, Việt Nam has promulgated and implemented many policies, such as the Law on Environmental Protection 2020, the National Action Plan on Marine Plastic Waste, mechanisms promoting recycling through Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), encouraging investment in waste treatment and recycling under the Investment Law and programmes supporting businesses in innovation and green technology.

“Along with the positive results achieved, we cannot ignore the many challenges remaining in plastic waste management in Việt Nam,” Thành said.

The Plastics Innovation Programme is not only a competition, but also a driving force for innovation in plastic waste management, especially in reducing marine plastic pollution and implementing the circular economy. It serves as a good example of initiatives that form part of a nationwide campaign to work towards innovation and digital transformation.

“I hope the results of this competition will soon be applied in practice, entering daily life, bringing meaningful value to the community in the effort to reduce plastic pollution in Việt Nam,” he said.

At the same time, the programme will inspire experts, scientists, innovative organisations and individuals, especially those from younger generations, in researching and seeking innovative solutions in materials, technologies, waste collection and recycling systems, emissions reduction and pollution control to deal with plastic waste.

“All will turn the challenge of plastic waste into opportunity, while encouraging a circular economy and a knowledge economy through applying technology to reduce plastic emissions,” said the Deputy Minister. — VNS