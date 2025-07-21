Five-year visa exemption considered for global talents, including top scientists, executives, artists

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is considering granting special long-term visa exemptions of up to five years to a select group of foreign nationals seen as valuable contributors to the country's socio-economic development.

This is according to a draft decree submitted by the Ministry of Public Security to the Ministry of Justice for review.

The proposal aims to address gaps in the current Immigration Law, which lacks provisions for time-limited visa waivers for exceptional foreign individuals.

Under the draft, eligible foreigners would be issued a special visa exemption card valid for up to five years, provided their passports have at least 30 days' validity beyond the visa exemption period.

Each entry would allow for a 90-day temporary residence period, a major shift from current regulations that typically permit shorter stays, with maximum visa-free durations of 45 days and only for citizens from a limited number of countries.

The draft decree submitted by the public security ministry outlines categories of foreigners eligible for preferential treatment, including: guests invited by senior leaders of the Party, State and Government of Việt Nam; chief executive officers, experts, scientists, university professors, researchers, engineers, and high-quality IT personnel.

Other groups include investors and leaders of multinational corporations or large global enterprises with significant contributions to economic development; individuals active in fields such as culture, arts, sports and tourism who have a positive public influence; honorary consuls of Việt Nam abroad; and guests invited by major research institutions, universities, or large enterprises.

These individuals would also be eligible for visas, temporary residence cards, and extensions as per the Immigration Law, and may be considered for issuance of an electronic identification (eID) account upon request.

The policy is designed to attract high-value individuals capable of advancing Việt Nam’s strategic priorities in key sectors such as semiconductors, digital technology, science and creative industries.

Holders of the special visa exemption card would be granted 90 days of temporary residence each time they enter Việt Nam. In cases where the exemption card is valid for less than 90 days, the period of stay will match the card’s duration. This new provision allows beneficiaries more time to work or operate in Việt Nam without the need for frequent visa renewals.

More specific criteria

The Ministry of Public Security also detailed the specific criteria and standards to determine eligibility for visa exemption among special categories of foreign nationals.

For investors and corporate executives, eligibility applies to those affiliated with the world's top 100 companies by market capitalisation, as published annually by internationally recognised organisations.

Experts and researchers in STEM, economics, management or business administration, who are invited to speak at seminars, lecture, or participate in joint research with Vietnamese higher education institutions, must hold a doctoral degree and be nationals of OECD countries.

Experts and researchers in medicine or health sciences must also hold a doctorate and be invited to attend conferences, teach, conduct research, or work at reputable medical universities, hospitals or research institutes in Việt Nam.

Eligible scientists would be those in engineering and technical fields who have received prestigious international awards; scientists with outstanding achievements and demonstrated potential to contribute to Việt Nam's scientific and technological development (such as those with high-impact publications in international journals, multiple quality patents, or successfully transferred important technologies and led major research projects); medical scientists awarded prestigious international honours; and chief engineers who meet the criteria defined by the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation, and the Law on National Defence, Security and Industrial Mobilisation.

Personnel in digital technology industries who meet standards set by relevant Vietnamese legislation.

In the fields of culture and sports, those eligible for long-term visa waiver would be artists, filmmakers, directors, actors, cultural workers, musicians, producers, painter, and photographers – those with international accolades, widespread recognition or notable public influence; international footballers who have received top honours from AFC or FIFA, such as the Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Best Player, Best Goalkeeper or Top Scorer; athletes who have won gold, silver or bronze medals at the Olympic Games, Paralympics, ASIAD, or Asian Para Games.

Experts, scholars, critics in the arts, lecturers, professors, speakers and coordinators in fields of culture, arts and tourism; sports professionals including coaches, athletes, referees, and members of foreign sports delegations attending regional, continental or international competitions hosted by Việt Nam, are also included.

Việt Nam's tourism ambassadors abroad will also be included in the waiver.

Content creators specialising in the promotion of culture, tourism, cuisine, traditional crafts and indigenous heritage – with over one million followers on social media platforms – are also being considered.

This group must present a specific content plan, have endorsement from relevant Vietnamese authorities, and must not have made any public statements or actions that negatively affect Việt Nam's reputation. — VNS