Overnight search underway for victims in tourist boat capsizing incident in Hạ Long Bay

QUẢNG NINH — Search and rescue operations continued through Saturday night in Hạ Long Bay as authorities and emergency services raced against time to locate the remaining missing persons after a tourist boat with 53 Vietnamese people on board capsized during a sudden storm earlier in the afternoon.

The situation remains critical, with Quảng Ninh authorities and relevant agencies deploying maximum efforts.

As of 11:30pm on July 19, authorities had recovered 28 bodies, with one additional person pronounced dead at the hospital. During the search, four more bodies were found near Ti Tốp Island and Tuần Châu Island, though their identities have not yet been confirmed. It remains unclear whether they were passengers aboard the ill-fated Vịnh Xanh 58 however.

Ten people on the boat have been rescued.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà and Quảng Ninh Party Secretary Vũ Đại Thắng were present at the site to oversee and direct the rescue operations. Deputy PM Hà offered encouragement to the search and rescue forces and stressed the need for utmost safety during the ongoing efforts. “Ensuring safety must remain the top priority,” he said. “The search must be completed tonight. Prepare to raise the vessel as soon as possible, expand the search area, and deploy professional divers.”

Deputy PM Hà called for seamless coordination among all agencies involved, urging that search efforts be intensified overnight before changes in tides and currents occur. “The highest goal,” he said, “is to locate survivors swiftly and recover all the victims.”

Expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, Deputy PM Hà described the incident as “a regrettable and unforeseen accident” and praised the rapid and resolute response from the local authorities and rescue forces.

Nguyễn Văn Công, Vice Chairman of the Quảng Ninh People’s Committee, confirmed that the province had mobilised all available forces, including the border guard, coast guard, fisheries surveillance and specialised rescue vessels. "About 30 divers have been deployed, and navy special forces are conducting thorough searches and swift assessments to locate all victims overnight," he said.

Colonel Phạm Quang Huy, Deputy Director of the Traffic Police Department, said two units – the Waterway Patrol Guidance Department and Riverine Unit No.1 – were also dispatched, with officers and boats divided into teams to search through the night.

Search operations have been hampered by rough seas, strong winds and rain. Fisheries surveillance vessels are already on-site, working to prepare the capsized tourist boat for recovery. A second crane barge has also been brought in to support the operation.

According to initial reports, the Vịnh Xanh 58 tourist boat, licence plate QN-7105, was carrying 48 Vietnamese passengers and five crew members on sightseeing Route 2 of the bay (Sửng Sốt Cave – Ti Tốp Island) when it encountered sudden storm at around 3:30pm on July 19. Earlier reports stated the storm struck at 1:30pm, with the vessel losing GPS signal by 2:05pm, before capsizing shortly after.

Vũ Văn Diện, Standing Vice Chairman of the Quảng Ninh Provincial People’s Committee, on Saturday night visited Quảng Ninh General Hospital to check on and offer encouragement to the survivors with injuries in the incident.

Diện expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, calling it a regrettable accident. He affirmed that Quảng Ninh Province would provide full support and create the best possible conditions for both the injured and the families of the victims during their time in Quảng Ninh.

Dr Nguyễn Bá Việt, Level II Specialist and Director of Quảng Ninh General Hospital, said that the injured were admitted in a timely manner and promptly received comprehensive first aid and wound care. As a result, their health has improved. The patients are now in stable condition and under continued observation. Medical staff remain on standby to respond to any developments.

Initially, Quảng Ninh Province provided support of VNĐ25 million (nearly $1000) per deceased victim and VNĐ8 million ($300) per injured victim. The authorities also arranged accommodation and covered all living expenses for the victims’ families during their stay in Quảng Ninh. — VNS