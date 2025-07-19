Ministry of Agriculture and Environment issues urgent directive on Typhoon Wipha

HÀ NỘI — As Typhoon Wipha (Storm No. 3) strengthened over the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) with unpredictable developments, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment at noon on July 19 issued an urgent telegram directing ministries, agencies and people’s committees in northern provinces and cities — as well as coastal areas from Quảng Ninh to Đắk Lắk — to take immediate and comprehensive measures in response.

The ministry confirmed that in the early hours of July 19, storm Wipha entered the East Sea with wind strength at level nine and gusts at level twelve. It is forecast to intensify further, bringing heavy rain, flooding, flash floods and landslides to northern and north‑central regions in the coming days.

Coastal localities from Quảng Ninh to Đắk Lắk are required to closely monitor storm updates, strictly control vessels heading offshore and notify ship owners and captains of the storm’s position, trajectory and changes so they can avoid dangerous zones. The hazardous area over the next 24 hours is currently identified between 18 and 23 degrees north latitude and east of 114.5 degrees east longitude, subject to updates.

Authorities are urged to consider bans on fishing, transport and tourist vessels and to move people from floating houses, aquaculture farms and watch huts at sea or near the coast to safer locations. Rescue forces and equipment must be on standby.

On land, northern and north‑central localities are instructed to review and, if necessary, evacuate residents from unsafe houses, river mouths and coastal zones at risk of deep flooding. Local authorities must ensure the safety of sea and river dykes, especially at weak points or sites under construction, and drain water proactively to protect agricultural areas, urban zones and industrial parks. They are to secure signboards, homes, public works, industrial facilities, warehouses and construction sites, while also protecting telecommunications networks and power grids.

The ministry emphasised the need to harvest crops and aquaculture early where possible and to take precautionary steps under the principle “better safe than sorry”.

In mountainous regions, rapid‑response teams should inspect and clear blocked water flows, review riverside settlements and low‑lying areas prone to flash floods or landslides, and relocate residents when necessary. Commune‑level authorities must ensure every household in high‑risk areas is informed, advising residents to monitor for unusual signs and be ready to evacuate.

Traffic management teams are tasked with guarding and guiding people at fords, overflow bridges and deeply flooded or landslide‑prone zones. Where safety cannot be guaranteed, movement must be stopped, with resources and equipment ready to keep main transport routes clear.

Localities must also review mines, reservoirs and downstream areas, paying particular attention to small hydropower and irrigation dams, ensuring on‑site staff are ready to regulate water levels and respond to emergencies.

All ministries and sectors are requested to coordinate closely with local authorities, maintain strict duty rosters and report regularly to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment through the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control for timely updates and further action. — VNS