Cần Thơ’s bold new chapter: Driving force of the Mekong Delta

The current historic merger of Việt Nam's administrative units nationwide has restructured the administrative map of the country, reducing the number of provinces and cities to 34 from 63.

Under the transformative scheme, Hậu Giang and Sóc Trăng provinces have been merged into Cần Thơ City as a new administrative unit under the name Cần Thơ City.

With a combined area of 6,360 square kilometres and a population of 4.2 million, Cần Thơ nowadays emerges as the largest urban centre in the Mekong Delta.

It is well positioned not only as a metropolitan hub but also as the core driver of the region’s socio-economic and technological development.

Often referred to as the “heart” of the delta, Cần Thơ already holds strategic significance due to its location at the region’s centre.

Now, with direct access to the sea via Sóc Trăng and rich agricultural hinterlands in Hậu Giang, Cần Thơ now expands its potential across multiple fields — from high-tech agriculture and clean energy to logistics, trade and international connectivity.

The city is expected to play a leading role in implementing key national strategies.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has repeatedly underlined the need for the city to become a true centre, one that drives growth, enhances inter-regional links and reaches beyond national borders.

The enlarged Cần Thơ has ambitious targets. They include reaching average per capita income of VNĐ210 million (US$8,400) by 2030 and moving towards high-income status by 2045.

Digital infrastructure is expected to serve as the backbone of development.

The city aims to mobilise VNĐ422.3 trillion, or around $16.9 billion, in total social investment to achieve an average annual GRDP growth rate exceeding 10 per cent.

By 2030 agriculture’s share of the economy is projected to fall below 16 per cent, while industry and construction are expected to account for over 35 per cent.

Cần Thơ already has a robust economic base, with thriving commercial and financial sectors, efficient banking and insurance systems and strong pillars in agriculture, food processing and services.

Its agricultural strengths lie in aquaculture and rice and fruit production, while industry focuses on processed food, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, beer, and construction materials.

After two decades under central administration, the per capita income was VNĐ97.2 million ($3,900) in 2020.

The trained workforce ratio grew from 65 per cent in 2015 to 75 per cent in 2020, reflecting steady progress in human capital.

Bottlenecks and challenges

Despite its vast potential, the newly enlarged city faces critical bottlenecks that must be addressed to realise its ambitions.

Infrastructure remains poorly compatible. While key expressways and bridges are under development, gaps in multimodal transport continue to undermine efficiency and drive up logistics costs.

Furthermore, despite its central location, Cần Thơ has struggled to attract a commensurate level of foreign direct investment. Promotional efforts remain modest, and constrained budgets limit its ability to compete effectively.

Numerous unresolved projects continue to hamper progress. Prolonged administrative procedures, delays in site clearance, and a shortage of clean land have discouraged major investors. Internal regulatory barriers must be dismantled in order to unlock the city’s full potential.

Climate change presents another formidable challenge. Cần Thơ is highly vulnerable to rising sea levels, saltwater intrusion, prolonged droughts, storms, and worsening riverbank erosion.

Persistent shortcomings in the availability and quality of skilled labour, along with limited uptake of science and technology, also pose serious obstacles.

Current policies to attract talent have yielded limited results. At the same time, coordination between provinces across the Mekong Delta remains fragmented, restricting the region’s ability to optimise shared resources, supply chains and market access.

Beyond these structural issues, many small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the area are facing acute pressures of their own — and are calling for more drastic, tailored policy support.

Nguyễn Thị Diễm Hằng, proprietor of Mekong Fresh, a Cần Thơ-based enterprise specialising in vacuum dried mango and dragon fruit snacks, spoke candidly about the barriers to scaling up.

“We have access to superb raw materials right here in the delta, but our processing and packaging capacity remains limited,” she said.

“Even if we meet international food safety standards, obtaining export certification for markets such as Japan or South Korea is prohibitively expensive for a small firm.

"Without favourable loans or bespoke export training programmes, it’s extremely difficult for local producers to break into global markets. We need practical trade promotion schemes and start-up incubators that actually reach small businesses.”

Trần Quốc Duy, founder of Mekotrans Logistics, which operates a fleet of river barges and manages warehousing in Phong Điền Ward, explained how poor connectivity is eroding competitiveness.

“Transport bottlenecks raise our costs by at least 20 per cent, particularly during the rainy season when rural roads become impassable,” he said.

“Inland waterways are underused due to outdated ports and the lack of integration with industrial zones. I hope the city authorities will accelerate the completion of ring roads and develop efficient logistics corridors linking Cần Thơ with Hậu Giang, Sóc Trăng and Trà Vinh.”

He also called for the establishment of public-private dialogue platforms, allowing small logistics operators to contribute to infrastructure planning, rather than being informed only after decisions have been finalised.

Lâm Hoàng Phúc, founder of AgroNext, an agri-tech start-up supplying IoT-based irrigation and soil monitoring systems to farms in Hậu Giang and Sóc Trăng, said that a lack of funding and bureaucratic opacity remained his chief concerns.

“There are innovation funds available at both provincial and national levels, but application procedures are convoluted and heavily bureaucratic,” he said.

“Many small enterprises like ours lack the legal or financial expertise to access them. We also have little clarity about which departments govern emerging sectors like agri-tech, which makes it difficult to test products or access public procurement.”

He proposed that the newly expanded Cần Thơ should establish an innovation support office providing legal guidance, technical assistance and connections between businesses and research institutions.

All three entrepreneurs agreed that streamlined procedures, access to affordable credit, and dedicated support centres for SMEs and start-ups would be transformational.

They also called for the creation of a more vibrant innovation ecosystem — one that provides not only financial assistance, but also genuine opportunities for policy engagement, market access and knowledge-sharing.

“With proper leadership and practical support, Cần Thơ could become not just the rice granary of Việt Nam, but a centre of high-value innovation,” said Hằng.

“We’re not asking for handouts — only fair access to opportunity, and a policy framework that truly reflects the needs of smaller enterprises.”

Despite the considerable challenges, the business owners expressed measured optimism that the enlarged Cần Thơ, with its broader economic footprint and strategic location, could foster a more dynamic and inclusive growth environment that better connects local strengths to regional and international markets.

Clear roadmap for breakthroughs

In response, Cần Thơ is outlining a development strategy for 2025–2030.

Its broader vision is to become an ecological, civilised and modern city with a distinct riverine identity — a true hub of the Mekong Delta in terms of processing industries, trade, tourism, logistics, high-tech farming, education, healthcare, science, and sport.

Digital infrastructure will be a key focus, aiming for the digital economy to contribute around 30 per cent of GRDP by 2030.

Adding to this plan, Trần Văn Lâu, chairman of Cần Thơ City’s People’s Committee [Municipal Administration], said Cần Thơ must implement the Việt Nam Communist Party's resolution on regional development, and the Mekong Delta’s master plan approved by the Prime Minister on 28 February 2022.

The plan emphasises sustainable, climate-resilient growth guided by nature-based approaches.

Some earlier provincial goals still apply under the new framework, such as developing an offshore port at Trần Đề, supported by modern, integrated transport systems.

Cần Thơ is also expected to align with objectives in the Party's resolution on scientific and technological innovation, and resolution on private sector advancement.

The latter targets two million businesses nationwide by 2030, or about 20 for every 1,000 people.

In contrast, the new Cần Thơ currently has around 22,000 businesses — just 5–6 per 1,000 residents — highlighting the need for stronger annual growth in enterprise numbers.

Chairman Lâu stressed that for Cần Thơ to truly advance and reach its aims, it must focus on a range of interconnected reforms and investments.

Infrastructure remains the most pressing need, according to the chairman. Building a modern, multimodal transport network — including road, water, air and eventually high-speed rail — is vital for tapping economic potential and improving regional links.

Strategic projects such as the proposed HCM City–Cần Thơ high-speed railway and the offshore port at Trần Đề are expected to serve as key anchors for this transformation.

Just as crucial is the development of human resources. Cần Thơ must improve workforce quality at all levels, with particular emphasis on vocational training, public service professionalism and nurturing scientific and technological talent to support a knowledge-based economy.

Long-term growth also depends on a dynamic private sector. Achieving this will require serious efforts to enhance the business environment, draw more investment, and create an innovative ecosystem where enterprises of all sizes can thrive and generate lasting employment.

Finally, drastic reform in governance and administration is essential. Streamlining procedures, removing institutional barriers and strengthening global partnerships — especially in high-tech fields — will be key to attracting international collaborators and ensuring that Cần Thơ becomes a modern, outward-looking centre of growth in the Mekong Delta.

With solid foundations, a clear vision and strong political will, Cần Thơ stands at a crucial turning point.

If it can tackle institutional and structural issues while making the most of its unique advantages, the city is well positioned to become a leading driver of prosperity across the Mekong Delta in the years ahead. VNS