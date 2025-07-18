Liên Khương Airport to close in March 2026 for runway upgrades

LÂM ĐỒNG — Liên Khương Airport, the primary air gateway to Đà Lạt and the Central Highlands region, will temporarily close in March 2026 for a major runway and infrastructure upgrade, provincial authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The six-month closure, originally planned for November 2025, was delayed to avoid overlapping with key transport projects currently under construction in Lâm Đồng Province.

Local officials had raised concerns that the original timeline could disrupt tourism and economic activity during a peak development period.

The VNĐ1.045 trillion (US$40.2 million) upgrade will include extending the runway to 3,250m in length and 45m in width, constructing a turning pad, and upgrading taxiways, braking zones, drainage systems, and aviation lighting and signage.

Completion is expected before the start of the 2026 rainy season.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said the airport is showing signs of deterioration and urgently needs renovation, especially as passenger numbers continue to rise.

Nearly one million travellers passed through the airport in the first half of the year.

Located 28km south of central Đà Lạt in Đức Trọng District, the airport was originally built by the French in 1933 and later upgraded by the US in 1956.

It currently handles around 2.5 million passengers annually, primarily domestic tourists and international visitors from South Korea and Thailand.

Under a national aviation plan, Liên Khương is set to reach 4E classification by 2030, allowing it to serve wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350.

The airport’s annual capacity is expected to increase to 5 million passengers and 20,000 tonnes of cargo. After 2030, the runway will be extended to 3,600m to support up to 7 million passengers per year.

The upgrade is part of a broader strategy to transform Liên Khương into a regional aviation hub linking the Central Highlands with major domestic and international destinations. — VNS