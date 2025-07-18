Hà Nội spends over $14.6 million on inner-city flooding prevention

HÀ NỘI - The Hà Nội People's Committee has approved an investment project worth VNĐ383 billion ($14.63 millio) to prevent local flooding in some areas in the inner city.

The funding includes costs for construction, equipment, project management and consulting, with implementation slated for 2025 - 2026.

The project aims to concretise adjustment to the city master plan by 2045, with a vision to 2065; invest in sewer systems and pumping stations to minimise flooding at certain locations without investment projects, thus handling environmental pollution and enhancing drainage capacity for the renovated area, and gradually completing stormwater drainage system in the city in general.

According to a representative of the Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage One Member Limited Liability Company, due to the impact of climate change, Hà Nội has experienced heavy rains recently, with flooding in many areas. Therefore, the firm has been carrying out many concerted solutions to ensure drainage and prevent flooding in the inner city.

The company has strengthened forecasting; outlined specific scenarios; regularly maintained the systems of sewers, drainage ditches, canals, rivers, and regulating lakes; dredged the sewer system, and maintained and repaired key works.

The firm has also applied digital technology at its drainage system operation centre and set up hotlines to receive and process relevant information.

Other works include developing a 24/7 on-call plan to handle flooding points that have existed for years and water stagnation points during heavy rains; and arranging suitable personnel and equipment to promptly handle the problem, thus minimising the time and level of flooding at some locations in the city. VNA/VNS